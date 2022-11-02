Interested Porsche 718 Style Edition buyers can choose between two 718 Style Edition contrast packages – one in black and the other in white, at no extra charge.

Porsche has introduced new versions of its 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman with a host of new features over the standard cars. Named the Porsche 718 Style Editions, these cars get 20-inch 718 Spyder wheels and a six-speed manual transmission as standard.

Interested Porsche 718 Style Edition buyers can choose between two 718 Style Edition contrast packages – one in black and the other in white, at no extra charge. The packages include decorative stripes on the luggage compartment lid at the front and “Porsche” lettering on the side. It also gets black and white high-gloss paint finishes for the wheels and model designations at the rear.

To spice up the cabin, the Porsche Style Edition models feature a leather package in black including contrast stitching in chalk, Porsche Crest on the headrests, and illuminated door sill panels in stainless steel.

Believe that these Porsche siblings will be well equipped as they get BiXenon main headlights with LED daytime running lights, ParkAssist front and rear including a rearview camera, Apple CarPlay, cruise control, automatically dimming exterior and interior mirrors including rain sensor, heated smooth leather multifunction steering wheel, heated seats, dual-zone automatic climate control etc and on top of that, both models can be further upgraded with a wide range of options.

In terms of powertrain and chassis, the Porsche Style Edition models do not differ from each other as the entry-level versions of the 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman with 295bhp. A 0-100kmph acceleration is claimed in 5.1 seconds and in 4.7 seconds with the optional seven-speed PDK. The top speed is limited at 275 kmph, regardless of the selected transmission.