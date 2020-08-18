Porsche 718 Spyder, Cayman GT4 launched: Mid-engined convertible priced at Rs 1.59 crore

Porsche India has added two new models to its mid-engined sportscar line up with the drop-top 718 Sypder and the 718 Cayman GT4. While both the models are quite desirable, they are a little on the pricier side, even for a Porsche. However, they offer the manual transmission which is a purist’s wet dream. Here is what else is included.

Porsche’s 718 sportscar family in India has just seen two new additions. Porsche India has launched the 718 Spyder and the 718 Cayman GT4. The standard Cayman and Boxster already on sale in India but the new twins are faster versions which feature more powerful engines and a manual box. The 718 Spyder and the 718 Cayman GT4 are powered by 4.0-litre, six-cylinder naturally aspirated engines that are capable of delivering 420hp and 420Nm of torque. The engines come with the six-speed manual transmission, specifically catering to the enthusiasts and purists. The Cayman GT4 maxes out at 304kmph, while the heavier convertible 718 Spyder also eclipses the 300kmph barrier at 301kmph. Both the Spyder and the Cayman GT4 can accelerate from 0-100kmph in just 4.4 seconds.

The 718 Spyder and Cayman GT4 models are the most powerful versions of the 718 range sportscars from Porsche which have been specifically designed for the enthusiast. The GT4 gets improved aero package that offers 50% more downforce than the previous model without affecting the drag co-efficiency of the car. It has a fixed rear wing which alone allows for 20% of the downforce.

While converting a vehicle to be a drop-top convertible, the weight of the car usually shoots up due to the reinforcements required. By the 718 Spyder is actually lightweight convertible which uses an active rear wing that gets deployed once the vehicle exceeds 120kmph to help push down the car’s rear axle into the ground for more traction through the corners.

The cars are sprung with Porsche Active Suspension Management damping system that can even lower the ride height by 30 mm. Additionally, both models are equipped with Porsche Stability Management (PSM), Porsche Torque Vectoring (PTV) while Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake (PCCB) is available as an option.

In India, the 718 range starts from Rs 85.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The 718 Spyder is priced at Rs 1.59 crore while the Cayman GT4 is priced at Rs 1.63 crore. Which puts both these cars in the same range as a base Porsche 911 which is priced at Rs 1.6 crore. However, while a manual version of a 911 would cost quite a bit more, if you’re an enthusiast looking for a thoroughbred manual gearbox sportscar, the 718 Spyder and Cayman GT4 models would be the obvious choice.

