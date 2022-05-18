Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS launched at Rs 2.54 crore: The most powerful 718 is now in India

This RS badge makes the 718 Cayman GT4 RS a track focused machine with focus on reducing weight, increasing aerodynamic efficiency and sending more power to the wheels.

Porsche has launched the 718 Cayman GT4 RS in India for a starting price of Rs 2.54 crore (ex-showroom). With the launch of the GT4 RS, we now have the most powerful 718 available in India. The 718 range starts in India with the regular 718 Cayman that has a starting price of Rs 1.36 crore. Another interesting aspect about the 718 Cayman GT4 RS is that it is the first Cayman to get the RS badge.

Porsche has taken some steps to improve the overall performance of the car and this is reflected in the design too. The bonnet now has intakes that cool the brakes. At the side, one can see the new air intakes on either side of the car, just behind the windows. These vents help direct the air better and combined with the new design of the swan neck fixed spoiler at the back, the GT4 RS makes 25 per cent more downforce and is better suited for a racetrack than the other 718s.

Furthermore, the company has worked on shaving off 35kg from the car, compared to the 718 GTS. This weight reduction is achieved thanks to the use of carbon fibre reinforced plastic (CFRP) for components such as the bonnet and front wings. Lightweight carpets also save weight, as does reducing the amount of insulation material. The rear window is made of lightweight glass and so are the door panels with textile opening loops and nets on the storage compartments.

The chassis has been retuned for stiffness and the 718 GT4 RS also gets RS-specific suspension setup. It rides on 20-inch forged aluminium wheels with 408mm disc brakes at the front and 380mm discs at the rear.

While the 718 Cayman GT4 RS gets the same 4.0-litre flat-six, naturally aspirated engine like the rest of the lineup, it makes drastically more power. The RS badge means you get a peak power output of 493bhp and a peak torque of 450Nm. This is an increase of about 80bhp and 20Nm when compared to the regular Cayman GT4 model. It misses out on a manual gearbox option but gets the capable 7-speed PDK unit. This increase in power and torque has resulted in a quicker 0-100kmph timing of 3.4 seconds and the top speed has increased to 315kmph.