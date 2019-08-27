Polestar now a stand-alone vehicle OEM: Begins production of Polestar 1 at new plant in China

Polestar unveiled its first car ever in October 2017, calling it simply Polestar 1. And now, the brand now has its own identity as a stand-alone vehicle manufacturer. The electric performance brand recently opened its first production facility while announcing its World Manufacturing Identifier. The new facility in Chengdu, China has begun production of the Polestar 1 – a hybrid performance car. The facility, which has been completed on schedule, will produce vehicles for both China and global export markets with first customer deliveries expected before the end of 2019.

Polestar 1 coupe will be sold through exclusive dealerships called Polestar Spaces where customers can see and experience the car before placing an order. The US, China, Sweden, Germany, Norway and the Netherlands will be the first markets to get Polestar Spaces.

The hybrid Polestar will be powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine, which will be assisted by a couple of electric motors to produce a combined 600 hp. The coupe will have a range of about 149 km on electric only. Competitors are likely to include various high-performance coupes from Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz.

Thomas Ingenlath, Chief Executive Officer of Polestar, comments: “Here in Chengdu we are not only manufacturing a premium hybrid-electric performance car. We have also created an inspirational manufacturing environment, a great place to work and visit. It truly reflects the Polestar brand.

“We promised we would have our first production facility built in 2019, we promised cars would be delivered to customers this year, and we promised we would do things differently – once again we are delivering on our promises. This is a hugely proud moment for the whole team at Polestar.”

Meet the bullet-proof Volvo XC90 that weighs 4.5 tonnes! Here’s more

Polestar Production Centre aims to be one of the most environmentally responsible car factories in China. In keeping with these ambitions, and expected later in 2019, the facility was conceived with the goal of achieving Gold status in the globally-recognised LEED ratings (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design).

Polestar will build 500 units of its hybrid coupe per year at the new Chengdu facility, with a total of 1,500 planned over a three-year production cycle. Production of Polestar 1 in Chengdu will be followed by the production of Polestar 2 in Luqiao, China, in early 2020. Reservations for Polestar 2 can also be made online at Polestar's website.