Polestar launches global design contest: Winners to fly to Sweden for design exhibition

A unique prize awaits the winners, who will be flown to either Polestar Chengdu or Polestar Headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden to attend the Polestar Design Exhibition

By:June 8, 2021 4:35 PM

Swedish electric performance car brand Polestar has launched its 2021 ‘vision of future mobility’ design contest under the theme of ‘progressive’. The contest features both student and professional categories, with initial designs submitted in the form of sketches or digital images. The company says that the design entries “should display new ways of thinking that could encourage positive change in society, including responses to the ongoing climate crisis.”

The 2020 contest drew over 600 applications from across the world. Entries included an array of cutting-edge design concepts, from prosthetic springboard blades for walking, to an autonomous pod, to a luxury yacht that exuded Polestar’s minimalistic design tonality. One of the winning designs was an airship that looked 20 years ahead, combining Polestar’s design ethos with a 21st-century aviation approach. The design did not need to be a car, but it needed to be ‘a Polestar’.

An exclusive feature of the global Polestar Design Contest is the coaching and support it offers. Shortlisted submissions will receive guidance and feedback from Head of Design Maximilian Missoni, Polestar designers and sustainability lead.

Also read: Apple in talks with China’s BYD, CATL for electric vehicle batteries

A unique prize awaits the winners, who will be flown to either Polestar Chengdu or Polestar Headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden to attend the Polestar Design Exhibition, as well as to experience both the brand and the cars up close.

The winning designs in each category will be brought to life as 1:5 scale models and an exhibition of the winning designs will then tour Polestar Spaces around the world. This unique opportunity to promote the designers’ work during the inaugural contest last year even caught the eye of Demna Gvasalia, Creative Director at Balenciaga, who chose to integrate the designs within the fashion brand’s virtual AW show in 2020.

To aid in their continued development as designers, winners will also receive a computer and tablet, along with a trophy.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Apple in talks with China's BYD, CATL for electric vehicle batteries

Apple in talks with China's BYD, CATL for electric vehicle batteries

Michelin tyres to get costlier in India starting 18th June: Price difference details explained

Michelin tyres to get costlier in India starting 18th June: Price difference details explained

Eicher Skyline Ambulance launched with mobile medical unit facility for Covid patients

Eicher Skyline Ambulance launched with mobile medical unit facility for Covid patients

Lamborghini Huracan EVO rear-wheel drive Spyder launched at Rs 3.54 crore

Lamborghini Huracan EVO rear-wheel drive Spyder launched at Rs 3.54 crore

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 launched: Super Luxury SUV priced at Rs 2.43 Crore

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 launched: Super Luxury SUV priced at Rs 2.43 Crore

WWDC 2021: What’s new in Apple CarPlay for drivers with iPhones with iOS 15

WWDC 2021: What’s new in Apple CarPlay for drivers with iPhones with iOS 15

Goodyear acquires Cooper Tires: Car, bus, truck tyres under one roof

Goodyear acquires Cooper Tires: Car, bus, truck tyres under one roof

Kawasaki dealerships reopen in India as Covid restrictions ease: City-wise details

Kawasaki dealerships reopen in India as Covid restrictions ease: City-wise details

2021 Triumph Speed Twin pre-bookings now open: India launch soon

2021 Triumph Speed Twin pre-bookings now open: India launch soon

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 launch tomorrow: Expected price, specs, features

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 launch tomorrow: Expected price, specs, features

TVS signs MoU with CESL for EV charging station network in India

TVS signs MoU with CESL for EV charging station network in India

Tesla pulls the plug on Model S Plaid+: Elon Musk tweets why

Tesla pulls the plug on Model S Plaid+: Elon Musk tweets why

BS6 Ducati Panigale V4, Diavel 1260 launched in India: Prices start at Rs 18.49 lakh

BS6 Ducati Panigale V4, Diavel 1260 launched in India: Prices start at Rs 18.49 lakh

Nissan Magnite, Kicks available on subscription: Explained

Nissan Magnite, Kicks available on subscription: Explained

Video: Hyundai Santro stretched into a limousine! Big difference inside cabin

Video: Hyundai Santro stretched into a limousine! Big difference inside cabin

Skoda Kushaq production starts: Launch details, features, expected price

Skoda Kushaq production starts: Launch details, features, expected price

Exclusive! Yamaha FZ-X India launch on 18th June: Expected price, images, specs, details

Exclusive! Yamaha FZ-X India launch on 18th June: Expected price, images, specs, details

Zypp Electric launches EV fleet for last-mile delivery in Hyderabad: To expand to 500+ by September

Zypp Electric launches EV fleet for last-mile delivery in Hyderabad: To expand to 500+ by September

Royal Enfield Classic 350's June 2021 waiting period: Instant delivery in these cities

Royal Enfield Classic 350's June 2021 waiting period: Instant delivery in these cities

Updated Hyundai Aura launched: Dzire rival's new features, price

Updated Hyundai Aura launched: Dzire rival's new features, price