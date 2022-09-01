Polestar 6 LA Concept edition sold out in one week, deliveries will start in 2026

This is an exclusive first concept edition of Polestar 6 that will arrive in a Sky blue exterior and feature many other key elements of the Polestar O,

Polestar, a Swedish automotive brand that’s owned by Volvo, has announced that the 6 LA concept edition is sold out within a week of the car’s production announcement on August 16. The all-electric roadster is expected to roll out in 2026 and as its a limited edition, there are only 500 examples available.

This is an exclusive first concept edition of Polestar 6 that will arrive in a Sky blue exterior and feature many other key elements of the Polestar O, a concept car which was first teased in March 2022.

According to Polestar’s website, the LA concept edition of the Polestar 6 will have a starting price tag of $200,000 (Rs 1.59 crore) and require $25,000 (Rs19.88 lakh) down to secure one of the 500 available build slots.

Also Read Mahindra Thar gets new logo and colour options

Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath said that the combination of the roadster body style and all-electric powertrain is “one that appeals to even the most die-hard petrolheads.” The level of interest has Polestar planning to open up the reservation books for regular versions of the Polestar 6 later this year. This version will arrive after the initial run of 500 LA Concept models.

Due to the high demand for the LA concept edition of the Polestar 6, the Swedish EV automaker plans to open reservations for the regular versions later in 2022. The next EV to be launched from the company is the Polestar 3, which will make its world debut in October this year.

The Polestar 6 will share its powertrain figures with the Polestar 5, acquiring the brand’s 800-volt EV architecture and bespoke aluminium platform. The dual-motor powertrain can produce 871bhp and 900 Nm of peak torque, The all-electric car can sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 3.2 seconds and has a claimed top speed of 250 kmph.