Polestar 3 electric SUV to make global debut in October

The Polestar 3 electric performance SUV will make its global debut in October this year. The Polestar 3 will be built in America for the US market, making it the first Polestar to be built there.

Polestar, the Swedish automotive manufacturer has announced that it will be revealing its third vehicle, called the Polestar 3, an electric performance SUV this October. This will be Polestar’s first SUV, and also the first Polestar to be built in the US.

With the launch of the Polestar 3, the company is looking to take on the highly competitive SUV market in the US that consists of the Tesla Model X, Audi E-tron, Mercedes-Benz EQE, Rivian R1S, and Fisker Ocean. The upcoming Polestar 3 will be built at Volvo’s factory in Charleston, South Carolina.

The Polestar 3 when launched, will have a dual-motor setup and a battery with a range of ~600 km. The electric SUV will also feature partial autonomous driving capabilities for the highway. Luminar and Nvidia will supply the lidar components and computing hardware for the Polestar 3.

The autonomous feature will also make its way into the Volvo XC90, as the carmaker owns a part of Polestar, along with its Chinese parent company, Geely.

Polestar was Volvo’s performance tuning division as to how AMG is to Mercedes. In recent times, Polestar launched the Polestar 1, a hybrid coupe and the Polestar 2, a sedan. The company has plans to launch more vehicles, a compact SUV named Polestar 4, and a sports sedan named Polestar 5 in 2024.