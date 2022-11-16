PMV Electric launches EaS-E electric microcar, bookings open

PMV Electric has unveiled its EaS-E electric microcar under the new ‘Personal Mobility Vehicle’ segment at an introductory price of Rs 4.79 lakh.

Mumbai-based electric vehicle startup, PMV Electric has unveiled its hi-tech EaS-E electric microcar under the new ‘Personal Mobility Vehicle’ segment at an introductory price of Rs 4.79 lakh.

The newly launched product will get three company-claimed range options – 120 km, 160 km, and 200 km and can commute two adults and a child.

The top speed of EaS-E is governed at 70 kmph and it can clock 0-40 kmph in under 5 seconds.



Further, the 4G enabled electric connected vehicle features EaS-E mode for feet-free driving, remote parking assist, cruise control, remote connectivity & diagnostics, bluetooth connectivity, and onboard navigation.

EaS-E can be fully juiced from any 15A outlet in about 3-4 hours with its onboard charger.

Kalpit Patel Founder, and CEO said, “The product has paved the way to create a new category in the Indian Automotive industry called the Personal Mobility Vehicle (PMV), alongside the SUV, Sedan & hatchback categories. We look forward to hitting production soon.”



The company has commenced the pre-bookings for the EV at a token amount of Rs 2,000 and has already received over 6,000 orders from the Indian and the International markets. Deliveries are expected to begin from mid-2023, the statement added.

The startup is in talks to set up its manufacturing unit in Pune along with its partners who will be collaborating in taking the vehicle into production.