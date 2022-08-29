PM Narendra Modi commemorates 40 years of Suzuki in India

Maruti Suzuki to set up an electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant in Gujarat at an investment of Rs 7,300 crore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stones for Maruti Suzuki’s EV battery unit at Hansalpur, Gujarat, and via video conference the upcoming manufacturing plant in Kharkhoda, Haryana. On the occasion of celebrating 40 years of Maruti Suzuki and Suzuki Japan’s partnership in India, the prime minister was joined by Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel, Ambassador of Japan to India, H.E. Satoshi Suzuki, Suzuki Motor’s president T Suzuki and CEO Osamu Suzuki and Maruti Suzuki’s chairman RC Bhargava.

Speaking at the event, Prime Minister Modi emphasized how the success of Maruti Suzuki also signifies the strong partnership between India and Japan. He said, “The success of Maruti is a great example of the strength of the India-Japan relationship. In the last eight years, this relationship between the two countries has reached new heights.”

Elaborating upon the 40 years of Suzuki’s partnership with India, Bhargava, Chairman, Maruti Suzuki, said, “This partnership has shown that the combination of Japanese and Indian strengths results in world-class competitiveness. We learnt that strong teamwork between employees and management is possible and creates a win-win situation for both. 98% of our workers pay income tax, and a large percentage own cars and houses. We understood the critical role of a robust and competitive supply chain. We have learnt how to make continuous improvements in quality and the importance of always focusing on the customer. With the success of Maruti Suzuki, India has become the 4th largest car manufacturer in the world.”

Maruti Suzuki announced that the Gujarat electric vehicle battery manufacturing facility at Hansalpur will be built at an investment of around Rs 7,300 crore. The prime minister said the government is working on meeting the supply, and demand, offering easier loan options and building the EV infrastructure.

The Kharkhoda, Haryana, on other hand, will receive an investment of over Rs 11,000 crore for the first phase of the project. It will have the capacity to roll out 10 lakh passenger vehicles in a year, making it one of the largest automobile manufacturing facilities at a single location in the world.

Watch Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech on the occasion of celebrating 40 years of Maruti Suzuki and Suzuki Japan’s partnership in India.