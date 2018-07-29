PM Modi inaugurates electric vehicle charging stations in Lucknow: Essel Infraprojects invests Rs 1750 crore on EVs

In a big boost to EVs in India, Essel Infraprojects (EIL), Essel Group has launched its electric vehicles charging stations and battery swapping technology initiative under Essel Green Mobility Limited in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. This new EV project will see an investment of Rs 1750 crore in a phased manner with a plan to launch 250 charging station and 1000 battery swapping stations in 20 UP cities. The foundation stone laying ceremony was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. EIL’s electric vehicle launch was among different industrial projects announced in the state capital.

It is expected that EIL project will give a big boost to the overall EV Ecosystem in an effective manner, and the company will also invest in deploying around 25,000 e rickshaws which will generate 50,000 jobs in the state.

EIL says that this will help in the reduction of the overall cost of battery charging and would help to bring at par with CNG or any other alternative fuel. The project will also address the issue of last mile connectivity which has been a major stumbling block in local transport infrastructure.

EIL plans Battery Swapping options at every 2 sq. kms which will be supported by the digital APP to enable drivers to locate the nearby swapping station. The battery can be swapped in 2-3 minutes increasing vehicle productivity for plying. Initially, the operations will start from Ghaziabad and would cover other cities like Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, Noida, Meerut, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Allahabad etc.

Speaking on the occasion, Subhash Chandra, Chairman, Essel Group said “With the launch of this initiative, we have enhanced our association with the state and look forward to doing our bit in the government’s vision of clean mobility. The launch of EVs in a holistic manner will augment the state’s transport infrastructure and also create job opportunities.”

After a series of U-turns on EVs, the Indian government is still very bullish to use alternative technologies in mobility and plans to have around 7 million electric and hybrid vehicles on road by 2030 under the National Electric Mobility Mission Plan. With private players investing in the development of charging infrastructures, this is indeed the right direction to promote the use of battery operated vehicles in India.