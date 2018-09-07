PM Modi commits to take big steps for pushing electric vehicles in India: MOVE Global Mobility Summit

During the MOVE Global Mobility Summit on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the country will soon have a new policy to boost manufacturing and use of electric & alternate fuel-driven vehicle. India is currently the world's third largest oil consumer and increased use of electric or alternative fuels would also help cut import bills. PM Modi asserted that vehicles powered by clean energy are the “most powerful weapon” in the fight against climate change.

PM Modi added that India wanted to drive investments in electric vehicle manufacturing, batteries and smart charging. India should be able to “champion” the idea of clean mobility, he said at the industry event held in New Delhi.

Demonstrating progress in the direction of clean mobility in India, Maruti Suzuki showcased its progress in the field while also announcing that the company will now begin testing its first electric vehicle (EV). Suzuki is developing the EV in collaboration with Toyota Motor Corporation and it was Made in India.

Suzuki electric vehicle prototype

On the sidelines of MOVE Summit, MD & CEO Hero MotoCorp Pawan Munjal said that the huge opportunity comes with challenges – the size of the nation and how vast it is. Our roads need to be connected with good tech and design to ensure safety. What would help further is a roadmap from the government towards electrification.

Shailesh Chandra, Tata Motors, President – Electric Mobility Business & Corporate Strategy in his address said that the government of India is expected to put a stringent roadmap. He said that he believes EVs will be the biggest enablers to overcome pollution in the country.

While addressing the MOVE Summit, Dr Pawan Goenka, MD, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd noted that air quality is a major concern in India. Vehicles contribute to 20-30% of total air pollution. With new cars being rolled out, emission norms will become tighter. Population from the cars needs to be monitored and scrappage policy will also become very important. EVs, hybrids will play a major role in the future.