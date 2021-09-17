PM Modi celebrates 71st Birthday: Here’s all about his set of wheels

Celebrating the 71st birthday of the country's prime minister - Narendra Modi, we take you through the cars that have served him in the past and continue to serve him even today.

Born on September 17, 1950, Narendra Modi is celebrating his 71st birthday today. The 14th prime minister of the world’s largest democracy is a showman, which is evident in his speeches and his cars. Modi was elected as chief minister of Gujarat in 2001 and held the chair until 2014 when he took oath as the prime minister of India. But here at Express Drives, we talk about cars. And today, we’ll discuss all those cars that have been a part of Narendra Modi’s motorcade in the last decade.

Range Rover Vogue HSE

Narendra Modi cars – Range Rover HSE (Image source – Outlook India)

The Range Rover Vogue HSE needs no introduction in the automotive space. The name itself speaks for its uber-luxurious credentials. It joins the list of PM Modi’s cars here, and it also manages to take the top spot. Thanks to this behemoth’s road presence that can make even the largest of cars look small. The example that PM Modi is driven around is fully armored. Powering the luxury SUV is a 5L V8 motor that puts out 375 horses. Well, it is a Range Rover, and hence, it comes with a capable 4WD system as well. It is a 2010 example, and a new-gen avatar of the Range Rover is out there on sale in the market, which also has been spotted serving the prime minister occasionally.

BMW 7-Series 760Li High-Security Edition

Narendra Modi cars – BMW 7 Series 760 Li High-Security Edition (Image source – Quora)

After taking over the charge as the 14th prime minister of the country, Narendra Modi was allotted a black sedan, obviously armored. It was a BMW 7-Series 760Li High-Security Edition. In fact, it was reportedly one of the safest luxury saloons available during that time. The 7-Series High-Security Edition is generally reserved for only a handful of politicians and businessmen. For the safety and security of occupants, the sedan came equipped with run-flat tyres, an onboard oxygen supply, a self-sealing fuel tank, and an armored body shell. It could easily avoid attacks from bullets and explosives.

Toyota Land Cruiser

Narendra Modi cars – Toyota Land Cruiser (Image source – GoMechanic)

Talking of luxury SUVs, the Toyota Land Cruiser cannot be a name to miss out on. It does manage to join this list as well. The Japanese SUV was used by the prime minister to attend the Republic Day parade in the year 2019. The 200 Series Land Cruiser used by PM Modi was sufficiently customized to withstand bullet attacks and more. Under the hood, SUV gets a 4500cc V8 engine that puts out 252 horses against 650 Nm. Indeed, it comes with one of the best 4×4 systems ever made on the earth.

Tata Safari Dicor

Narendra Modi cars – Tata Safari (Image source – Dainik Bhaskar)

Tata Safari is a common sight around Indian politicians. Since Narendra Modi has also used this indigenous SUV as his ride, it joins the list here. In fact, Rahul Gandhi uses one during his rallies. The example that was allotted to PM Modi featured high-level bulletproof abilities to keep him safe and away from attacks. Besides, the Safari used by the PM had network jammers and diffusers installed to restrict network connections, which may be used to initiate an attack. Now, the vehicle is sold in its new-gen rendition and with a monocoque frame under the skin.

Mahindra Scorpio

Narendra Modi cars – Mahindra Scorpio (Image source – Patrika.com)

The Mahindra Scorpio has been a car of the influentials in the recent past. It was the primary vehicle for prime minister Narendra Modi while he was the chief minister of Gujarat. For obvious reasons, the SUV was bulletproof. It was also used by the prime minister to reach the Rashtrapati Bhawan for the swearing-in ceremony as the 14th prime minister of the country. The SUV sourced power from a 2.2L oil burner that dished out 120 hp against 280 Nm. Currently, the home-grown brand is developing a new-gen avatar of the Scorpio, which is rumored to hit the market by sometime next year.

