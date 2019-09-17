Plea filed in NGT against Delhi Government’s odd-even scheme

On September 13th, Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the city is going to implement the third phase of the odd-even scheme this year. The scheme will be implemented from November 4th to November 15th, right after the festival of Diwali and around the time when pollution from crop stubble burning in the neighbouring states is at its peak. Kejriwal said that the implementation of the odd-even scheme is part of a seven-point action plan to manage pollution levels in the city and to tackle the pollution caused by crop stubble burning in the neighbouring states.

However, on Monday, a plea by advocate Gaurav Kumar Bansal was filled in the NGT against the Delhi Government's decision to implement the odd-even scheme in the National Capital. The plea states that according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), during the implementation period of the odd-even scheme, the air quality in the Delhi was found to be more deteriorated than when this scheme was not in place.

"At a time when country's top environmental pollution control boards like Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi Pollution Control Committee has unequivocally stated that odd-even policy, when implemented in the year 2016 failed to curb the air pollution menace, stand of government of Delhi to implement the odd-even policy merely on a study done by people of other countries is not only unpleasant but also downgrades the reputation of institutes like CPCB and DPCC," the plea said.

Under the odd-even scheme, vehicles with an odd digit at the end of their registration number, are allowed to ply on the roads on days with odd dates and vice-versa. For instance, on November 5th, all the vehicles whose registration number ends with an odd digit will be allowed on Delhi roads and similarly, on November 6th, vehicles with registration numbers ending with an even digit will be allowed on the city roads. Only emergency vehicles will be exempted from this scheme.

Inputs: PTI