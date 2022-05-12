Platinum Jubilee paint & special badge developed by McLaren to honour Queen Elizabeth II

The new paint scheme and bespoke badge was showcased on the McLaren Artura and marks 18 years since she opened McLaren Technology Centre.

British carmaker McLaren Automotive has developed a special paint in honour of Queen Elizabeth II’s 70-year reign. This new paint scheme is called Platinum Jubilee and is accompanied by a special badge to go with it. Both have been revealed 18 years to the day since she opened McLaren’s global headquarters in Woking, the McLaren Technology Centre (MTC).

Queen Elizabeth II is now Britain’s longest-reigning monarch. McLaren Special Operations (MSO), McLaren’s in-house bespoke division, has developed the new platinum silver ‘Platinum Jubilee’ paint and a matching special badge. Both features were revealed on a one-off example of the McLaren Artura, the brand’s new hybrid supercar, at the MTC. The Artura was revealed to the world in 2021 and was recently driven around the brand-new Miami GP Circuit by Bruno Senna. Bruno is the nephew of legendary F1 driver Ayrton Senna, former driver for McLaren. Powered by a twin-turbocharged V6 engine and an axial E-flux motor, the Artura is capable of generating 671bhp and 720Nm. It packs a lightweight 8-speed gearbox and boasts of a 0-60mph time of just 3 seconds.

Apart from the Artura, McLaren has many other supercars in their lineup including the likes of Senna, Elva, GT, 720S, 600LT, 765LT and more.

Following the development of a bespoke tool and press to create the badge, MSO and McLaren’s advanced coating’s partner AkzoNobel analysed different lighting conditions to define the most suitable metallic pigment combination. MSO’s paint developers then formulated the desired platinum composition which took eight days to complete including durability and application testing.

“It has been an honour for MSO to create a new platinum paint in celebration of Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee this year. This special paint, which will be available for customers to select for years to come, will be a fitting tribute to mark this historic milestone.” Ansar Ali, Managing Director – McLaren Special Operations, McLaren Automotive