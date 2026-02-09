Planning to buy Tesla Model Y? Get up to Rs 3 lakh benefits in India when exchanging an ICE car

If you’re planning to buy a Tesla Model Y in India, you can now get up to Rs 3 lakh in benefits by trading in your old ICE vehicle.

Spinny one of India largest used car platform has joined hands with Tesla in India to offer a bonus of upto Rs. 25,000 on the Model Y in exchange fr a combustion-engined vehicle through its website. This bonus is being offered in addition to Tesla’s recently announced Rs. 3 lakh exchange incentive scheme on the model y across India. The exchange bonus is only for deliveries made by March 31, 2026

In this article we delve deeper into the specifications and features of the Tesla Model Y.

Exterior Design:

The Tesla Model Y has a sleek and modern crossover-SUV design with a minimalist front face, a full-width LED light bar, and smooth body lines. It features 19-inch alloy wheels as standard and flush door handles that sit flush with the body for better aerodynamics and a clean look.

Performance & Range:

The Model Y offers strong electric performance with quick acceleration, the Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) variant accelerates from 0–100 km/h in around 5.9 seconds and the Long Range RWD slightly quicker. It has a WLTP-claimed range of up to about 622–661 km on a single charge depending on the battery and variant, making it suitable for long drives without frequent charging.

Interior & Tech:

Inside, the cabin car has a large 15.4-inch central touchscreen for infotainment and controls, an 8-inch rear touchscreen for rear passengers, ventilated front seats, and a panoramic glass roof. Comfort and tech are elevated with features like dual-zone climate control, heated seats, and a premium audio system.

Advanced Safety & Assistance:

The Model Y comes equipped with multiple cameras and sensors supporting advanced driver-assistance features like Autopilot. Optional Full Self-Driving (FSD) software adds capabilities such as automated lane changes, autopark, and summon functions (where legally permitted), adding a futuristic layer of autonomy tech.

Connectivity & Software:

Like other Tesla models, the Model Y receives over-the-air software updates, improving features, navigation, and performance over time. The system supports streaming apps, in-car entertainment, and smartphone integration for vehicle controls and charging management.

Price (Overall):

In India, the Tesla Model Y is priced starting at around Rs.59.89 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Rear-Wheel Drive variant, with the Long Range RWD version costing approximately Rs. 67.89 lakh before optional extras.

Optional features like Full Self-Driving capability cost about Rs. 6 lakh extra, and custom paint or interior choices add to the price. On-road costs (including taxes and registration) tend to be higher like the RWD on-road price can exceed Rs. 61 lakh and the Long Range variant can approach Rs. 69 lakh or more depending on state and options.