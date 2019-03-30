Pitstop & Hella collaborate for affordable car service: Operations begin in Delhi/NCR and Bengaluru

Pitstop - a car service and maintenance service provider and Hella - a German automotive parts supplier have collaborated and will launch 50 co-branded workshops in India in 2019 under a project called 'Unnayan'. The project's pilot phase has already commenced in Gurugram, expanding across Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Delhi and Bengaluru adopting 50+ workshops by the end of 2019.

“We are enraptured to have HELLA, a global leader in the automotive industry as our strategic partner under for “Unnayan”. Together, we aim to be the most trusted and transparent choice for our consumers when it comes to car repair and maintenance for their vehicles,” said Mihir Mohan, Founder & CEO of Pitstop.

Pitstop offers car-related services including regular service, mechanical and electrical repair, body repair and doorstep inspection. It is currently operating in six cities, and the company has partnered with over 150+ workshops across Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chennai, and Pune.

Founded in 2015, Pitstop aims not only to provide car-related services but also to improving labour skills. It also partnered with fleets and leasing firms where it uses its proprietary SaaS-based Fleet Information System that provides a real-time view of service repairs.

“Our collaboration with Pitstop - Car Repair & Service will not only provide customers with convenient, efficient, standard & affordable car service solution, but it will also contribute towards the social mobility & upliftment of automotive technicians & independent workshops by providing training, certification, online support to ensure high-quality repair & maintenance services and also promote safer parts, safer vehicles towards safer driving practices from the ground level,” Ramashankar Pandey, MD, Hella India Lighting Ltd., India, said of the partnership.

“This partnership will connect us with the end customers and provide us with valuable insights that will help us take the customer satisfaction to the next level.”