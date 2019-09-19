Pioneer India launches new car touchscreen infotainment system: Android Auto, CarPlay at Rs 24,490

Pioneer India has introduced a new high-end in-car touchscreen infotainment system which features all the latest technology and connectivity features a millennial could want, if they bought a car. The Pioneer DMH-Z5290BT is what its called and it features everything from Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, WebLink connectivity with a 6.9-inch touch sensitive display.

The Pioneer DMH-Z5290BT features full HD playback with USB connectivity, hard drive playability and is also Spotify friendly. Audiophiles can even tailor their sound specifically to their liking with the 13-band equaliser, along with a 3-way network mode, and advanced sound retriever which ensures the petrolheads a safe, convenient driving experience. The system also supports dual camera input in addition to quick charging for smartphones, a video out for rear-seat entertainment display.

Hideaki ISHII, managing director of Pioneer India, said “This product is designed and launched to keep in mind smart consumers who demand Hi-resolution Audio & Video playback in car, seamless smartphone connectivity, and all this on a widescreen. Besides, DMH-Z5290BT operates on voice commands, which helps in distraction-free communication and navigation and ensures a safe drive.”

The Pioneer DMH-Z5290BT’s rival in the aftermarket… market is the Blaupunkt New York 790. While the Pioneer is a tab bit expensive, it does offer more features than the Blaupunkt. The Blaupunkt does offer the basic functions like CarPlay and Android Auto, rearview camera compatibility, Steering Wheel Control input, 8-band EQ and is also .flac file compatible, it is priced at Rs 21,990. However, it does not offer the additional features that the Pioneer offers. The Pioneer offers a full HD screen while the Blaupunkt is a 6.7-inch screen with an 800x480 pixel display.