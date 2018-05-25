Pink, powerful, pint-sized Ford Mustang: Watch Barbie car fitted with dirt bike engine go nuts

If you happen to be a millennial or older, you may have had a weird looking plastic gerbil for a pedal-powered toy car when you were a kid, or it may have been something worse. But kids today have a ball with pedal-powered toy cars that almost resemble the real deal, such as a Ford Mustang or even a McLaren P1. And your daddy is the rich kind, you get one with an electric motor. Imagine being a five-year-old and you own a Mustang that actually works. That's about the kids, then there are the kids in adult bodies - people who're responsible for fitting a dirt bike engine in a Mustang Power Wheels toy car and then watch it go bonkers.

We've got two videos for you to kill in the best way since one shows the top speed run and the other show the little pink Mustang go nuts doing donuts - and who doesn't want to watch that! But one thing is clear, you've got to have a death wish to be able to do this.

The video is courtesy of Grind Hard Plumbing Co on YouTube, showing a pink Ford Mustang drifting and doing donuts. But it isn't very refined and has negligible steering control, oh and the brakes tend to lock up sending you into a skid.

The video with the top speed run just shows the tiny regard the boys have for their own safety as they clock over 112 km/h in that thing. The 0-100 km/h time is said to be six seconds, while the quarter-mile came in at 16 seconds.

The third video shows a time-lapse build of the little pink and crazy Ford Mustang. It shows the guys taking a go-kart frame, fitting the bike engine, then adding the Barbie car panels to the exterior.