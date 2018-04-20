Pininfarina drops a hint on its new $2 million 400 km/h electric hypercar PFO

Pininfarina has released two new sketches of its forthcoming electric hypercar that will mark its entry into the hypercar territory as a carmaker in its own right. The Italian design house has said that the new hypercar will carry design cues from the H2 concept that was showcased at the 2016 Geneva Motor Show and that it will go on sale by 2020 with a new name - PFO. The sketches were accompanied by some technical specifications. According to Pininfarina, the PFO will do 0-100 km/h in under two seconds and 300 km/h in 12 seconds.

Furthermore, Pininfarina says that the all-electric PFO will be capable of a top speed of 402 km/h. Besides these incredible details, the firm also claims that the electric hypercar will deliver about 500 km between charges.

The PFO is being developed in collaboration with Croatian electric carmaker Rimac, which holds the title of world's fastest electric hypercar. It will rival the likes of Bugatti Chiron and will harness Formula E tech from Pininfarina's parent company Mahindra.

All this, of course, will not come cheap. When launched in 2020, the PFO will carry a hefty price tag of about $2 million. And after the Chiron challenger is rolled out, Pininfarina says it will launch not one but three SUVs.

Pininfarina says that all three SUVs will be the fastest in their respective classes and that all four models (SUVs and PFO) will be based on an advanced pure-electric platform developed by Rimac.

Pininfarina has long designed some of the gorgeous designs for several car brands, but now the brand is setting out to build its own cars. The premium brand will be called Automobili Pininfarina with its own badge to appear on its cars. Automobili Pininfarina will be headed up by former Audi global sales strategy director Michael Perschke.