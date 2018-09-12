Pininfarina-designed sedan & SUV from Vietnam’s VinFast unveiled, to debut at 2018 Paris Motor Show

Vietnamese car manufacturer VinFast is heading to this year's Paris Motor Show next month with two new products to boast of. What's more intriguing is that the new VinFast sedan and SUV have both been designed by Pininfarina. Before the big public showcase happens at the motor show, VinFast has revealed a new set of photos of the two rather handsome looking cars. The design of the sedan and SUV is peculiarly interesting since VinFast presented multiple designs from various companies to the people, who then voted to pick the best one.

VinFast presented a total of 20 different designs to the people for a vote. Over 62,000 people participated and Pininfarina was voted the best of the lot. David Lyon, VinFast’s design director, says that V logo in the grille references to the country of Vietnam, along with Vingroup and Vinfast brands.

VinFast sedan by Pininfarina

We would've liked to tell you more about the two, however, there are so far no details about VinFast's latest offerings yet. Watch this space for more details from the Paris Motor Show which is set to begin on 4 October this year.

Both models will likely be powered by the BMW N20 unit-based 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine two states of tune – 177 hp and 230 hp, paired with a ZF 8-speed automatic transmission. The two are expected to feature all-wheel-drive.

Even the names of the VinFast sedan and SUV have not been revealed yet. Some renderings surfaced online some months back which depicted generic design. But the finished products look far more impressive and well proportioned. We're looking forward to seeing more at the Paris Motor Show.

VinFast sedan and VinFast SUV deliveries are expected to begin in Vietnam by September 2019. Both models will be produced locally in Cat Hai, Hai Phong, in northern Vietnam. VinFast will also be introducing other vehicles, including city cars and electric vehicles.