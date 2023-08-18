Pininfarina breaks cover of roadster, B95 at Monterey Car Week in the United States

The Italian Marque will be producing only 10 editions of electric hypercar which will be sold at a whopping price of 4.4 million euros.

Automobili Pininfarina unveiled the new B95 hypercar at the ongoing Monterey Car Week in the USA. The hypercar is said to be the world’s first pure-electric, open-top roadster. Pininfarina broke covers of B95 alongside the unique Battista Edizione Nino Farina and the PURA Vision SUV concept.

Gearheads will have the option to customize their B95 making each hypercar unique and the option to order matching helmets, designed in matching specifications is also available.

The ‘B’ in ‘B95’ stands for Barchetta and the ‘95’ denotes the 95th anniversary of Pininfarina in 2025 when the deliveries and production are programmed for the roadster.

Barchetta 95 Roadster design

Pininfarina gives B95 a first-of-its-kind feature, its electronically adjustable aero screens drawing inspiration from vintage fighter planes. Being a Barchetta it does not get a roof.

The B95 is uniquely designed based on the marque’s PURA design template, which styled the Vision concept SUV. The Battista influences the rear design of the Barchetta as it gets similar slim LED tail lights, but the diffuser and bumper are styled differently. Apart from this B95 gets a completely different front body panel to Battista.

As it comes with no glasshouse, B95 has “surrounding loops” that embody the cabin, the aero screens, and the two domes positioned behind passenger seats.

Pininfarina B95 classic interior

The B95 unveiled at the Monterey Show gets tan-colored upholstery finished in leather. The cabin is brushed with black aluminum anodized finishes. Classic cars lend the design to the seats of Barchetta, which have been made to curve around the person. They style a two-tone scheme with tan upholstery lower down and as Pininfarina calls it “Pied de Poule Houndstooth” fabric higher up.

Adding to the exciting part the revheads will be able to customize the laser-engraved aluminum skid plate on the new roadster.

Pininfarina B95 powerful powertrain and battery

The new electric B95 runs on the same powertrain as the Battista. It comes with a battery pack of 120kWh which produces 1,874 bhp and 2,340 Nm from its quad-motor setup.

It will be charged with a DC fast charger up to 270kW, it can charge up the battery from 20-80 percent in just 25 mins. Pininfarina claims that B95 can accelerate from 0-60mph in just 2 seconds, it can achieve a top speed of 300kph.