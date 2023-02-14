Let us take a look at EV hypercar Pininfarina Battista’s top 5 rivals!

Pininfarina Battista is a limited-run hypercar often described as the most powerful road-legal Italian car ever built. The Battista produces a massive 1,900hp of peak power and if you’re wondering what rivals something like that, there is Rimac Nevera, Bugatti Chiron, Koenigsegg Regera, Aspark Owl and Lotus Evija coming together to make the crème de la crème.

Pininfarina Battista: EV Hypercar

Mahindra-owned Pininfarina displayed the Battista hypercar at Formula E in Hyderabad.

Mahindra-owned Pininfarina presented its Battista hypercar at the recently concluded Formula E race in Hyderabad. The Battista has a top speed of 350kph and draws power from a quad-motor set-up, one on each wheel that combined, produces 1,900hp and 2,300Nm of peak torque. Pininfarina Battista claims a sprint of 0-100kmph in under 2 seconds and 0-300kmph in less than 12 seconds.

The Battista is also powered by a 120kWh battery pack that enables the hypercar to travel 500 kms (claimed) on a single charge. The EV hypercar is limited to only 150 units and costs over Rs. 18 crore ($2.2 million).

Rimac Nevera: World’s fastest-production electric car

In November 2022, Rimac Nevera hit a speed of 412kmph to become the world’s fastest-production electric car. The Rimac Nevera churns 1,914hp from four company-designed electric motors, which propel the hypercar from 0-100 kmph in just 1.85 seconds, and to 100 kmph in 4.3 seconds. The Nevera is priced at approximately Rs. 18 crore ($2.2 million) and production is limited to just 150 units.

Bugatti Chiron – Sold for Rs. 87 crore at an auction

The Bugatti Chiron claims a top speed of 350 kmph.

A Chiron is estimated to cost at least about Rs. 23 crore or around $3 million. The prices may wary a bit due to the high customisation associated with each car. On February 7, 2023 the Bugatti Chiron Profilee, touted as a one-of-a-kind piece of Bugatti history and the last W16-powered car available from the Atelier was sold at Rs. 87 crore at the RM Sotheby’s auction which took place in Paris on February 1s. It made the Chiron Profilee the most valuable new car ever sold at auction!

The Bugatti Chiron is powered by a massive 8.0-litre, quad-turbocharged W16 engine that generates a peak power of 1,479 bhp and a peak torque of 1,600 Nm. Recently, an Indian-origin real-estate magnate based out of the USA posted his 5-year anniversary with his Chiron. He is rumoured to be the only Indian-origin person to own a Bugatti Chiron!

Koenigsegg Regera – 1500 hp/2033 Nm of torque

The Koenigsegg Regera claims a top speed of 410 kmph.

Koenigsegg makes class cars and the Regera is just “chef’s kiss”. It sprints 0-100 kmph in 2.8 seconds and 0-300 kmph in 12.3 seconds. The top speed is controlled at 410 kmph. The Regera combines an 1100hp 5.0L twin-turbocharged V8 with an electric drive engine offering an additional 700hp that offers a mind-boggling power output of 1500 hp and 2033Nm of torque.

Lotus Evija – 1970 hp/1920 Nm!

The Lotus Evija claims a top speed of 350 kmph.

The Evija is a limited-production electric sports car from Lotus that follows a similar pattern to the Honda NSX and gets 4 electric motors, one on each wheel, just like the Pininfarina Battista. Power figures are at an insane 1970 hp making the Evija, a true Lotus.

Aspark Owl – Japanese engineering at its finest

The Aspark Owl claims a top speed of 400 kmph.

The Aspark Owl might be the most dramatically-styled electric high-performance machine out there. The Owl produces 1,980 hp and claims to sprint 0-100kmph in just 1.72 seconds with a top speed of 413 kmph. Japanese engineering at its finest, this EV supercar price is approximately Rs. 29 crore ($3.5 million)