Pininfarina Battista Anniversario debut on 3 March: Electric hypercar that does 100 km/h in under 2 seconds!

Strictly limited to only five units, the Battista Anniversario celebrates the 90th anniversary of Pininfarina – the coachbuilder and creator of some of the most iconic cars – and pays tribute to its founder, Battista ‘Pinin’ Farina.

Automobili Pininfarina is celebrating its 90th anniversary this year and to mark the occasion, it will take the wraps off the 1,900 hp Battista Anniversario at the Geneva International Motor Show. Strictly limited to only five units, the Battista Anniversario celebrates the 90th anniversary of Pininfarina – the coachbuilder and creator of some of the world’s most iconic car designs – and pays tribute to its founder, Battista ‘Pinin’ Farina. Geneva International Motor Show is set to be held between 3rd–15th March.

To be built in Cambiano, Italy, the Battista Anniversario will be the fastest, most powerful car ever to be built in Italy. Pininfarina say that the anniversary edition will have enhanced driving abilities based on aerodynamic package and heritage-inspired livery.

Pininfarina has said that powertrain prototypes of the 1,900 hp pure-electric hyper GT are already achieving 80% of its performance capability, with further tests scheduled in the hands of legendary racer Nick Heidfeld, now Development Driver with Automobili Pininfarina.

It’ll be good for 100 km/h in under 2 seconds and a top speed exceeding 350 km/h. During the summer of 2020, a very limited number of potential customers will also have the opportunity to experience the Battista at exclusive test-drive events.

Also read: Turkey’s first national automobile TOGG introduced: Bets big on electric mobility

Pininfarina Battista is the first in a range of purely electric, zero-emissions, luxury cars solely branded Pininfarina. It comes as a fulfillment of a long-held family dream that has been carried by founder, Battista, his son Sergio, and his grandson, the current Pininfarina SpA Chairman, Paolo.

The Battista is powered by a 120 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and is capable of 450 km of range on one full charge. It gets all-wheel-drive with torque vectoring function.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.