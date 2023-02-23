Pininfarina Battista achieves a top speed of 358kmph at Natrax test facility, sets new record

The Pininfarina Battista set a new top speed record at the Natrax test facility, achieving a top speed of 358.03 kmph.

The world’s fastest accelerating production car, the Pininfarina Battista, broke a series of speed records at India’s Natrax test facility in February. The all-electric Battista managed a quarter-mile sprint in 8.55 seconds and a half-mile run in 13.38 seconds, verified with a VBOX.

The Battista’s top speed test was undertaken with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres fitted. In this test, the car achieved a top speed of 358.03 kmph on track – eclipsing the previous top speed record in India of 332 kmph. The top speed records were validated by the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI), the Indian sporting body affiliated with the FIA.

The Battista produces over 1400 kW (1877bhp) and 2340 Nm torque, with power distributed across all four wheels via four motors and through a sophisticated torque vectoring system tuned by Automobili Pininfarina in Italy.

Paolo Dellachà, Automobili Pininfarina CEO said: “We were very proud to bring Battista to India for the first time. Collaborative events there with our shareholder Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd were delivered at a significant time for Automobili Pininfarina. In 2022 we began production of Battista at our new Atelier facility in Italy, with deliveries to customers worldwide starting soon after.”

“This year, new Battista owners are excited to explore the unprecedented performance of this design and engineering masterpiece. These speed records – and independent tests – have validated our ambition to create a new generation of hyper and luxury cars leading with Battista, whereby electric power delivers performance that is simply unachievable in the world of ICE powertrains.”

The Battista previously set a series of performance world records during its final round of homologation at its test base in Nardò, Italy. The Battista’s unique launch control technology contributes to Formula 1 car-beating acceleration, with 0-100kmph in 1.86 seconds, and 0-200kmph in 4.75 seconds. Official tests also confirmed Battista is the fastest-braking electric vehicle in the world, completing 100-0kmph in 31 metres.