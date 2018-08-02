Piaggio introduces new range of Ape CNG/LPG three-wheelers



Piaggio Vehicles, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Italian auto major Piaggio group, today unveiled a new series of Ape model of three-wheelers in CNG and LPG variants in the domestic market. The launch coincides with the rollout of the 2.5 millionth Piaggio vehicle from its sole manufacturing facility in Baramati, Maharashtra.

The Ape Xtra LDX and Ape Auto DX are part of the new industry-first water-cooled engine technology range, the company said, adding, the new range of vehicles will meet the growing demand for commercial vehicle mobility solutions particularly suited to intra-city travel. Diego Graffi, managing director and chief executive officer, Piaggio Vehicles, said the launch of the new vehicles, which comprises both passengers as well as cargo categories, is part of firm's plan to strengthen the alternative fuel product portfolio.

"The emphasis on alternative fuel technology is growing every day in the country and hence we introduced an improved range of alternate fuel vehicles to cater to the market's needs. The customer initiatives and improved range of alternate fuel vehicles are a part of the company's strategy to further consolidate and strengthen Piaggio's presence in the small commercial vehicle industry," said Graffi.

Piaggio today also announced a warranty and insurance program, where customers buying Ape Diesel three-wheelers will get a warranty for 42 months or 1.2 lakh kilometres, whichever is earlier). Customers buying the Ape CNG/LPG/petrol three-wheelers will be entitled to a warranty of 36 months or 1 lakh kilometres, whichever is earlier. It is also offering each Piaggio customer buying a three-wheeler from today a personal accident insurance cover of Rs 1 lakh.

Ravi Chopra, chairman, Piaggio Vehicles, said he sees many new opportunities for the company in the future as the Indian market is set to gain a more predominant role in Piaggio's global business.