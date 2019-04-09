PHD Chamber Women’s Car Rally 2019: Annual car rally from Delhi-Chandigarh: All you need to know

PHD Chamber Women's Car Rally 2019 was successfully concluded recently, bringing together hundreds of women from various walks of life driving for a cause - women empowerment. More than 250 women aged 20-60, including housewives, college students, entrepreneurs and members from the Indian Army, Air Force, Navy, and the Army Medical Corp, participated in the PHD Chamber’s Women’s Car Rally 2019, sponsored by home care products company Fena (P) Limited. The rally was organised by PHD Chamber of Commerce, which invites registrations online for an entry fee of Rs 25,000.

The rally was flagged off on 29th March from the Raghupati Singhania Auditorium, PHD House, New Delhi, and reached its final destination Chandigarh via Dehradun on 31st March, covering a total distance of 450km.

The winners took home prizes in various categories that included - All Women Amateur, All Women Expert, Mixed Expert, Mixed-Amateur and All Driver Test. In all women amateur category Flight Lt Nishtha and Wing Commander Deepti's team was the winner, All Women Expert category victory went to Mala Kapoor's team, Mixed Expert category - Samriddhee Khanna and Shantanu Aditya Khanna, Mixed-Amateur - Ruby Garg and Pratap Singh Pundir, and Drive Test - Major Euthica and Captain Tejal Parashar were the winners.

“Fena is dedicated and has been committed for decades towards the empowerment of women in Indian society, and has been focusing on various programs such as women’s education, skill development, computer literacy and medical camps in partnership with several NGOs,” Sumit Khosla, Senior GM Marketing, Fena said.

Women’s Rally to the Valley: All-women car rally from Mumbai to Aamby Valley – Here’s when & how to register

It is a nice change that is coming about in terms of women engaging more in car and motorcycle related sports. Last week, the WIAA (Western India Automobile Association) concluded its all-women car rally called Rally to the Valley which is an annual event running from Mumbai to Aamby Valley for 10 years now. Click the link above to find more about it.