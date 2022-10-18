Peugeot to reveal its Inception Concept soon, aims 100 percent electrification by 2025

Peugeot, in a statement, said that the 100% electric versions of the new 308 and 308 SW will be launched in 2023, as well as a new E-208 with 15% more output (154.2 bhp) and a range extended by 10.5% (399 kilometers).

At the Paris Motor Show 22, Linda Jackson, CEO of French automobile manufacturer Peugeot, has announced that the brand will reveal its ‘Inception’ Concept, which will showcase its vision for the next generation of e-Native cars.



At present, the company continues to enjoy the success of its EV offerings, E-208 and the E-2008, which have ranked first and second in their respective segments for full electric sales in Europe since the start of the year. Meanwhile, the company is working swiftly on expanding its EV portfolio.

Peugeot, in a statement, said that the 100% electric versions of the new 308 and 308 SW will be launched in 2023, as well as a new E-208 with 15% more output (154.2 bhp) and a range extended by 10.5% (399 kilometers).

Self-charging hybrid technology will be introduced across the Peugeot range in 2023, starting with the 3008 and 5008 models.

PEUGEOT’s offer of plug-in hybrid models is extended with the new Peugeot 408, which has just had its World Premiere in Paris.

Linda Jackson, CEO, Peugeot, said: “As early as 2023, we will offer an electrified version of every Peugeot model. But we are also looking far beyond that. We will also continue to rapidly electrify our range and will launch no less than five full electric models within the next two years,”



“This means that Peugeot will already have a 100% electric offer for all models in 2025. At the same time, we are preparing the launches of Peugeot’s next generation of e-Native models – based on new platforms designed for pure electric vehicles.”, she added.



Peugeot said that it is profoundly re-designing the interior space, re-shaping driving gestures around the next generation of its i-Cockpit and creating new digital and physical experiences. It will also bring the design language of the brand to the next level, while further enhancing its most typical traits – a feline posture and three-claw light signatures.



