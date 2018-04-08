Peugeot owned Groupe PSA creates a new EV business unit: First electric car in 2019

Globally with electric mobility taking the center stage, French automaker, Groupe PSA that owns Peugeot, Citroen, Opel and DS Bcentrehas created a seperate business entitity to deal with low emission vehicles and EVs. This is a step towards the PSA Group's aim of developing an electric offering covering its entire range by 2025 with the first electric car being introduced in 2019. This business unit will ensure profitable growth and contribution to Groupe PSA’s CO2 objectives

The company has appointed Alexandre Guignard as Senior Vice President of this new Business Unit. In a statement, the company said: "To respond to the challenges of the energy transition and to build an efficient and coherent offering of electric mobility solutions, Groupe PSA is creating a Business Unit dedicated to electric vehicles, effective 1 April."

Further, this new business units will have a global scope and will leverage all factors necessary to deliver electric cars and meet customer expectations. PSA's new electric business unit will be responsible for defining and deploying the Group’s electric vehicle strategy and rolling out the related products and services.

Groupe PSA aims to offer a differentiated customer experience that creates value and fosters ties with the Group, its five car brands, Peugeot, Citroën, DS and Opel/Vauxhall, and its Free2move mobility brand.

Linda Jackson, Chief Executive Officer of Citroën, to whom this unit will report, said: “The energy transition is an opportunity that our company has seized by launching an unprecedented technological offensive made possible by our multi-energy platforms. The challenge for this Business Unit, which benefits from an experience built up over several years within the Group, will be to provide the best vehicles at the best time to satisfy our customers and thereby ensure the best economic conditions for launching Groupe PSA’s electric vehicles into the market.”

Earlier this year, The company expanded its ChargeMyPeugeot and ChargeMyCitroën services to provide access to the largest network of available electric charging stations. Customers now get access to 6,360 charging stations throughout France – including 460 fast-charge terminals – as well as check availability and type of plug. They can then access the charging station easily using their subscription cards. By the end of 2018, the network is expected to have 9,000 charging points available in France. With these initiatives and a separate business unit leading the electric charge, expect Groupe PSA to be one of the leaders in EVs very soon.