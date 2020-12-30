Peugeot 208 spotted testing in India: Premium hatchback to rival likes of Hyundai i20

If Groupe PSA plans to launch the Peugeot 208 in India, besides the Baleno and i20, the 208 would compete with the Honda Jazz, Tata Altroz, and the Volkswagen Polo.

The premium hatchback segment has a substantial interest in India, especially the likes of Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai i20 which have enjoyed the top spot for years now. While PSA Group is slated to launch its first car in India in the form of the Citroen C5 Aircross, there’s also the Peugeot brand that promises a range of premium products. In fact, a Peugeot 208 was recently spied testing on Indian roads. It is not the first time we’re looking at a 208 in the country, but the first time we saw it some years ago was when it was seen without any camouflage as a CBU unit.

Now though, the test mule spotted is wearing full camouflage and seems to be a prototype of what could be launched in India. Through the camo, all you can see is a sloping bonnet line and the grille mesh. It gets swept-back headlamps with projectors. Over at the side, we can see steel rims.

Not many details are known about the Peugeot 208 but it is now expected to be seen more often and hence will be unfolded in due course. It could come powered by an 80 hp 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine and the diesel version could likely be powered by a 1.4-litre engine.

If PSA plans to launch it in India, besides the Baleno and i20, Peugeot 208 would compete with the Honda Jazz, Tata Altroz, and the Volkswagen Polo.

As for PSA’s first product in India, the trial production of the Citroen C5 Aircross has been started at the company’s Thiruvallur plant, which was owned earlier by Hindustan Motors and was sold to Groupe PSA two years back. The SUV is expected to be launched in the country in the first quarter of 2021.

Expected to be priced at about Rs 22 lakh, the C5 Aircross would rival the likes of Jeep Compass and Skoda Karoq.

