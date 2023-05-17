Petrol vs Diesel off-roaders – Maruti Suzuki Jimny or Mahindra Thar?

The petrol Maruti Suzuki Jimny or the diesel Mahindra Thar? Which of the two is a better off-roader? We explain.

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny and the Mahindra Thar are direct competitors in the Indian market, be it for use on the road in the city and highways, or off the road where these two vehicles stand out from the rest. Both vehicles have proven off-road credentials, with years in the making.

However, one question remains amongst enthusiasts, as to which of the two fuel types is better off-road — petrol or diesel. To understand that, we need to look at the basics, as diesel engines are known to have low-end grunt and torque, which is key. However, a naturally aspirated petrol engine is also good, as linear power delivery is important.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny off-road equipment

To understand them better, let’s take a look at the Maruti Suzuki Jimny’s off-road equipment, starting with the engine. Powering the Jimny is the tried and tested 1.5-litre unit that powers the Ertiga, Ciaz, and Brezza. The engine makes 103bhp and 134Nm of torque. The powertrain is paired to a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed torque converter automatic.

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny features the All-Grip technology with a low-ratio four-wheel-drive gearbox, along with a Limited Slip Differential (LSD) which uses the brakes and diverts power to certain wheels to help get more traction. This, along with hill hold and hill descent control rounds up the equipment needed to tackle any form of terrain.

Mahindra Thar off-road specifications

The Mahindra Thar is offered in petrol and diesel forms, however, since we are speaking about diesel vs petrol off-roaders, let’s stick to the oil burner. The engine is a 2.2-litre unit that makes 130bhp and 300Nm of torque, mated to a 6-speed manual or an automatic gearbox.

The powertrain is paired to a low-ratio transfer case with four-wheel-drive, and similar to the Maruti Suzuki Jimny, the Thar also gets an electronically controlled brake locking differential to send power to certain wheels when the traction is less.

So which one – Petrol Jimny or the diesel Thar?

The Mahindra Thar offers more power out of the box, however, the Jimny’s smaller engine also makes it lighter. So when speaking about capabilities, both are on par, and given that serious off-road enthusiasts will add mods to change most aspects such as approach, departure, and ramp-over angles, it will come down to skills.

The Mahindra Thar may do it with a calm composure, but the Jimny will be right at the Thar’s tail. Being a petrol vehicle, the Jimny may need more revs compared to the Thar, but this does not make it incapable, similar to how the Maruti Suzuki Gypsy ruled the off-road world for many years.