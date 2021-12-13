Personalized MG Hector gifted to Tokyo Paralympics winner: Here’s what it gets

MG Motor India has gifted a personalized MG Hector SUV to Bhavina Patel, a Silver medalist in Tokyo Paralympics 2020. The customized SUV features meticulously engineered wheelchair attachments and more.

MG Motor India has today presented a customized MG Hector SUV to Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Silver medal winner Bhavina Patel. This mid-size SUV has been presented in association with The Vadodara Marathon and it has been fully customized for the Indian para-athlete. According to MG, the Hector has been redesigned to facilitate a pleasurable driving experience with safety measures like a hand-controlled lever to operate the accelerator and brakes. It also features meticulously engineered wheelchair attachments, super-smart DCT transmission, and a start/stop button for an effortless drive.

The personalized MG Hector was handed over to Paralympics Silver medalist Bhavina Patel by Jayanta Deb, Chief Technical Officer, MG Motor India. Commenting on the same, Bhavina Patel said, “I truly appreciate this thoughtful gesture by MG Motor and the Vadodara Marathon. It gives me immense joy to call this completely customized Hector my own. It is a stunning vehicle at the forefront of innovation in our mobility ecosystem, and I look forward to experiencing its power from the driver’s seat. Along with the mobility, this fantastic car also brings to me a sense of independence and empowerment.”

Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “Diversity and inclusivity are at the core of MGI and also part of our brand pillars. At MG, we have always encouraged and supported women through various initiatives like Womentorship and DriveHerBack, to name a few. Today, it is a privilege for us to customise our MG Hector for Bhavina, who brought laurels to the country in Tokyo. With this, we humbly salute her exemplary grit and determination as she defies the odds and makes the entire nation proud. Her contribution towards women’s empowerment is unparalleled, and we hope that she enjoys our token of appreciation.”

Watch Video | MG Hector Review:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Tejal Amin, Chairperson of the Vadodara Marathon, said, “The fitness and well-being of our athletes have always been our priority, and we firmly believe in nurturing our athletes to help them achieve their goals. We are delighted that Bhavina Patel will be presented with MG Motor’s first-of-its-kind customized vehicle.” The MG Hector is currently priced in India between Rs 13.49 lakh – Rs 19.35 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. In other news, MG is working on a new electric car for India that will be launched in the price range of Rs 10 lakh – Rs 15 lakh by the end of the next fiscal.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.