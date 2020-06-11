Pay your Toyota car service cost in EMIs: Official Whatsapp account introduced for faster problem solving

Toyota customers can now dial a special all-India number or Whatsapp their queries. One can also book a new car, exchange or receive details about offers and promotion.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor, every other week, is introducing new schemes to entice customers and retain their popularity. TKM was the first one to bring in the EMI Holiday scheme and now the company is introducing another concept. This is about the service aspect. Toyota has launched a service EMI scheme. Customers get an option to choose an EMI for their service cost, in case its too high. The options are three, six, nine months and thereon. There are also chances of getting 100 per cent processing fee waiver as well as a low rate of interest. Not only this, Toyota has also introduced a Whatsapp number for official communication. By dialling or whatsapping 83676 83676, customers can stay in touch with Toyota for their car care. One can also text “Hi” to this number and receive updates. Asking for a service appointment, checking service costs, inquiring about a new car, exchange and other facilities are being given as well.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Other customer centres initiatives taken by TKM include the ‘Customer Connect’ Program. This one includes extended warranty, roadside assistance, free maintenance service, and SMILES pre-paid maintenance package. As far as sales are concerned, the company has also introduced an online project. Through this, customers can book their favourite Toyota car, get a 360-degree view of the product and more. Dealers have also been asked to maintain social distancing at the dealerships. Customers walking in are being asked to sanitise their hands and use face masks. The same principle applies to even sales personnel.

Commenting on the special value-added initiatives, Naveen Soni, senior vice president, sales and services, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said that introducing customer support through Whatsapp should work better. As it is, Whatsapp is the most preferred communication method and helps create an omnichannel and seamless experience for Toyota customers in the Indian market.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.