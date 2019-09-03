Pawan Goenka buys Mahindra XUV300 AMT as his first car in 26 years

Dr Pawan Goenka, Managing Director of Mahindra and Mahindra Group has purchased his first car in 26 years. Interestingly, instead of going for an ultra luxurious vehicle, Mr Goenka went for a rather humble Mahindra XUV300 SUV. Dr Pawan Goenka took the delivery of his Mahindra XUV300 on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and he chose the red shade for his brand new possession. Pawan Goenka shared his happiness of owning a brand new Mahindra XUV300 through Twitter on which he posted the pictures posing with his latest set of wheels. Goenka said that he has driven the Mahindra XUV300 multiple times before but now driving it as a customer and owner is a complete different excitement.

Watch our Mahindra XUV300 video review here:

Dr Pawan Goenka has opted for the AMT dual tone variant of the XUV300. When a Twitter user asked him about the discount he got on his latest purchase, Goenka said that sadly, he is not entitled for an employee discount. Speaking about the Mahindra XUV300, the SUV draws power from two engine options. The 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine is good for churning out a maximum power output of 110hp along with a peak torque of 200Nm. On the other hand, the 1.5-litre diesel engine generates respective power and torque outputs of 115hp and 300Nm. A six-speed manual gearbox comes as standard with both the engines while the diesel engine comes with an additional AMT unit.

The Mahindra XUV300 gets a comprehensive feature list along with some segment first features. The SUV comes with seven airbags, front parking sensors, disc brakes all around, dual zone climate control system, front tyre position display, heated ORVMs and more. Prices of the Mahindra XUV300 start at Rs 7.9 lakh for the petrol variant while the diesel trims start at Rs 8.49 lakh. Both prices mentioned are ex-showroom.

