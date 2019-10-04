Paul Walker’s 21-car collection to be auctioned: Rare BMW M3s, Fast Five’s Nissan 370Z and more

Fast & Furious star Paul Walker was a known motoring aficionado who had a car collection that spanned "five decades of automotive excellence and truly reflected his personal taste," says Steve Davis, president of Barrett-Jackson. A collection of 21 collectible vehicles once owned by late actor Paul Walker will be auctioned at Barrett-Jackson's 49th annual Scottsdale Auction to be held from 11-19 January 2020. Major focus will be on his rare collection of BMW M3s, a 1989 Nissan Skyline 'racecar', and the Nissan 370Z that was used in the film 'Fast Five'.

Highlighting Paul Walker's car collection are seven BMW M3s, comprised of two E30 M3s and five E36 M3 Lightweights. The M3 Lightweight is a lighter, track-oriented version of the revered E36 M3. Nearly all Lightweights featured a more aggressive rear wing and front spoiler, along with an Alpine White paint scheme finished with a BMW Motorsport coloured checkered flag livery.

Powered by a BMW S50 3.0-litre straight-6 engine and backed by a 5-speed manual transmission, the Lightweight was factory-rated at 240 hp. This gathering of five 1995 BMW M3 Lightweights of the 125 produced will be the most E36 lightweights ever sold at a single auction.

Paul Walker car collection:

1963 Chevrolet Nova Wagon

1964 Chevrolet Chevelle Wagon

1967 Chevrolet II Nova

1988 BMW M3 E30

1989 Nissan R32 Skyline Race Car

1991 BMW M3 E30 Coupe

1995 BMW M3 E36 Lightweight

1995 BMW M3 E36 Lightweight

1995 BMW M3 E36 Lightweight

1995 BMW M3 E36 Lightweight

1995 BMW M3 E36 Lightweight – Factory LTW wing and race-livery delete

1995 Ford Bronco SUV

2000 Audi S4

2003 Ford F250 Pickup

2004 GMC Sierra 1500 Pickup

2005 Harley-Davidson RS Motorcycle

2006 Toyota Tundra Pickup

2008 Suzuki Motorcycle

2009 Nissan 370Z

2011 BMW Motorcycle

2013 Ford Mustang Boss 302S Race Car

“Paul Walker’s collection spanned five decades of automotive excellence and truly reflected his personal taste,” said Steve Davis, president of Barrett-Jackson. “Paul’s passion for performance was especially expressed in the cars he loved. This group of vehicles also represents the evolution of the hobby, as collectors are clearly broadening their horizons and diversifying their collections.”

Other highlight vehicles include a never-raced 2013 Ford Boss 302S race. This pristine Boss 302S is powered by a 5.0-litre Ford Racing V8 engine equipped with Ford Racing PCS software and an abundance of other official Ford Racing components. Power is sent through a 6-speed manual transmission with Exedy clutch to a Torsen T2R differential with 3.73 gears.

A custom 2009 Nissan 370Z with only 4,197 km that made an appearance in the film “Fast Five” will also be sold. This low-mileage movie car is powered by a 3.7-litre V6 engine producing 332 hp backed by a 5-speed manual transmission and has countless performance upgrades.