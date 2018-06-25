Passing driving license test to get tougher: Gurugram to start Automated Driving tests

The fact that India needs more rigid system of evaluation before we hand out driving licenses isn’t really breaking news, although, more and more DMVs across India are striving to better the quality of drivers on the roads by adding rigidity and transparency to the testing process. In the NCR, a new breed of automated test tracks have been changing the way we take our driving tests. The first facility of this type was heralded in Delhi’s Sarai Kale Khan area. As a result, the number of people who qualified for driving licenses dropped significantly. Tougher tests mean that the quality of drivers being issued a license will improve drastically. Now, one more centre using similar testing metrics and an automated track has scheduled to open in Gurgaon. Here’s what will change and what this automated track entails.

As of now, the Gurgaon facility is being set up with the first step being to acquire land. The project will be set up through a collaboration between with Institute of Driving and Traffic Research (IDTR) If the move goes through, Gurugram will become the second city in the region to have such a facility. Reports suggest that the track will be set up using CCTV cameras mounted on pillars around the track to monitor the examinee's route. There will also be 4-inch strips of sensors laid around the track to detect how close the vehicle is to the boundary while being driven. If an error is made, it will be logged against the examinee and an error alarm will be sounded. The track, which is currently proposed only for four wheelers, will have an A-bend, H-bend, S-bend, 8-bend and a roundabout to ensure the driver throttle management and steering control.

A score car will be generated at the end of the test, although the minimum passing score will require to be approved by the sub-divisional magistrate before the process can become operational. Once the project is signed off on, and land is acquired, the project, which is also backed by Maruti Suzuki should begin by early next year.

We hope that more of these centres continue to open across the country, ensuring that our roads are safer.

Source: Times of India