Passenger vehicle volumes likely to be stable in November

Nov-19 wholesales are likely to be a mixed bag with marginal growth in passenger vehicles (PVs) while other segments continued to decline. Our industry interactions lead us to believe that PV retails have been better, benefitting from extended deliveries post the festive season which ended in October. However, two wheeler (2Ws) retails have remained subdued as rural recovery is yet to play out. Also, with inventory levels now down to ~30 days in PV/2Ws and a large part of petrol PVs already BS-6 compliant, we expect wholesales to be better.

PV: Nov-19F industry volumes likely to grow 1% y-o-y

We expect MSIL to report flat overall volumes due to better retails and leaner inventory than competitors. We expect MSIL domestic volumes to decline~1% y-o-y. We expect M&M’s utility vehicle volumes to decline ~4% y-o-y. There could be upside risk to our expectation of industry volumes declining 15% y-o-y in FY20F if healthy retails continue in Dec-19 (note that Dec-18 had a high base with retails up ~10% y-o-y for industry).

Two-wheelers: Nov-19F industry volumes likely to decline by 7% y-o-y

We expect HMCL IN (Neutral) to report ~10% y-o-y decline in Nov. TVS’s domestic volume is likely to decline by 14%, in our view, with an overall volume decline of ~8% given likely 18% y-o-y exports growth. We expect Royal Enfield volumes of 65k units, -1% y-o-y . Bajaj Auto (BJAUT IN, Neutral) should report a 7% y-o-y decline in the domestic 2W segment on a high base.

Given the upcoming BS-6, we do not expect companies to increase inventory materially. Moreover, companies have started launching BS-6 models with prices ~13-15% higher than existing models. This could be a key headwind for demand into FY21F and poses downside risk to our expectation of ~7% decline in FY20F (implies 8% y-o-y growth in 5MFY20F) and flat growth in FY21F.

MHCVs: Nov-19F industry volumes likely to fall ~44% y-o-y

Steep MHCV volume decline is expected due to weak demand and inventory clearance. We expect AL MHCV volumes to be down 43% y-o-y . The decline is likely to be ~46% y-o-y for Tata Motors (TTMT IN, Neutral). For EIM (Reduce), we expect overall CV volumes to decline 22% y-o-y. However, our industry interactions lead us to believe that retail sales have been higher than wholesales and inventory stands at around a month. We think that reported volumes at present are lower than replacement demand. We expect a strong recovery in 2HFY21F on this base as an investment-led recovery occurs.