Passenger vehicle sales grow 1% in November 2019

As the festival season got over and many manufacturers discontinued part of discounts, passenger vehicle retails moved in a slow lane in November, as sales grew by just 1% year-on-year (y-o-y), data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) showed. For the third consecutive month, FADA's retail data were in contrast to numbers provided by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Tuesday, which showed passenger vehicle retails – vehicles sold by dealers to consumers – rose 6.25% y-o-y in November. Nonetheless, numbers by both the industry bodies show a slight improvement in demand for cars, driven by better numbers from Maruti Suzuki and new entrants Kia Motors and MG Motor, which did not have to deal with unsold inventory.

Vehicle sales across categories, as per FADA, rose 2% y-o-y in November, while Siam puts the figure at 4.76%.

Interestingly, both industry bodies source their data from the Vahan dashboard, a transport ministry portal which records vehicle registrations. However, the Vahan portal does not have registration data of three states and two Union Territories (UTs). FADA claims it sources data from its dealer partners of those states

and UTs. November would be the second consecutive month when car sales was better compared to the last 11 months before October when volumes witnessed a fall of over 20% y-o-y.

Experts, however, believe demand may remain subdued in near term as transition to new emission norms from April 2020 will see rise in prices. “Sharp price escalation post BS-VI is likely to be a headwind to demand recovery, at least initially,” analysts at Jefferies said. Two-wheeler sales grew 3% y-o-y, driven by discounts and expected price hike from January 2020. Commercial vehicle sales remained weak for the 11th consecutive month with retails falling 8% y-o-y. Ashish Kale, president at FADA, said inventory of cars and two-wheelers remained more or less at the same levels in November. “With OEMs further reducing wholesale billing, probabilities of negative financial impact further reduces for the dealer community.”

Manufacturers are producing fewer units of BS-IV models as from April 2020 only BS-VI compliant models can be sold. Unsold BS-IV inventory after March 31, 2020 will either become scrap or be sold in neighbouring countries.

Analysts believe pre-buying of BS-IV models could temporarily increase demand but that will be short lived. “We don’t expect a sharp revival in demand at least over next two quarters, barring some pre-buy in February and March, analysts at Citi Research Equities said.