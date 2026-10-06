Passenger Vehicle retail jumps 32% to record 4.27 lakh

FADA expects 20-30% October growth as festive demand builds; PV inventory at 43-45 days, against recommended 21 days.

Domestic passenger vehicle (PV) retail rose 32.10% year on year to a record 4,27,213 units, according to FADA, up 6.17% from August. Urban and rural PV markets grew almost equally at 32.11% and 32.09%, respectively.

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Alternative-fuel vehicles collectively accounted for 41% of PV retail. EV penetration rose to 8.45% from 7.63% in August and 5.74% a year earlier. Maruti Suzuki led with 1,69,132 units and a 39.59% market share.

PV inventory rose by five days to 43-45 days, against FADA’s recommended 21-day level. April-September PV retail increased 24.48% to 25,44,187 units.

Two-wheeler retail rose 33.08% year on year to 17,90,188 units, up 4.41% month on month, making September the segment’s best-ever September. Rural and urban growth stood at 33.11% and 33.06%, respectively.

EVs accounted for 11.58% of two-wheeler retail, up from 10.68% in August and 8.17% a year earlier. Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India led with 4,68,789 units and a 26.19% share. April-September retail rose 20.43% to 1,10,43,407 units.

Three-wheeler retail increased 22.25% year on year to 1,32,570 units and 8.41% month on month. Rural growth at 40.09% was significantly ahead of urban growth at 4.71%.

EVs accounted for 64.90% of three-wheeler retail, compared with 65.30% in August and 56.65% a year earlier. Passenger three-wheelers grew 37.64%, while goods three-wheelers increased 63.48%. April-September retail rose 14.98% to 7,48,009 units.

Commercial vehicles

Commercial vehicle retail crossed one lakh units for the first time in a September, reaching 1,03,557 units, up 37.62% year on year and 14.09% month on month. HCV retail grew 46.22% to 32,310 units.

FADA attributed the growth to replacement demand, infrastructure and mining activity, bulk fleet purchases, higher rural incomes and purchases ahead of October price increases. April-September CV retail rose 21.48% to 5,85,217 units.

Tractors and construction equipment

Tractor retail rose 13.75% year on year to 76,906 units but declined 12.58% month on month, making it the only major category to register a sequential fall. FADA attributed the weakness to a later festive calendar and patchy monsoon. April-September retail rose 19.81% to 5,56,862 units.

Wheeled construction equipment retail increased 38% year on year to 6,486 units and 25.55% month on month. However, April-September retail rose only 1.56% to 34,637 units.

FADA outlook

FADA said overall auto retail growth of 31.82% year on year needs to be viewed against a distorted September 2025 base, when purchases were deferred ahead of GST 2.0 implementation. Overall retail rose 4.69% month on month.

“In the last two months, we have seen month-on-month growth as we enter the festive season. In the first half of FY27, overall auto retail crossed the pre-Covid peak, rising from around 1.3 crore units in April-September 2018 to 1.5 crore units in April-September 2026, breaching the mark for the first time in eight years,” said Sai Girdhar, President FADA.

“This is broad-based growth, triggered by GST 2.0 reforms. While price increases have offset most of the benefits, there is still considerable depth in the economy, particularly rural markets. Despite the weak monsoon, rural demand remains strong, showing it is not dependent only on farm income. Except tractors, all categories are growing well, so we expect this momentum to sustain,” he said.

“Passenger vehicle inventories have increased, which is positive during the festive season, but should not rise further. Around 75.5% of dealers are projecting growth, so inventory clearance is not a concern. OEMs must align dispatches with actual retail rather than build stock. Month-on-month growth should continue, with October 2026 expected to grow 20-30%. However, a repo rate hike could raise vehicle loan EMIs, reduce affordability and weigh on retail demand,” he added.