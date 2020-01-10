Passenger car sales dip by 16.4% between April-December 2019: Two wheeler sales down by 15.8%

Between April-December 2019, 20,736,410 vehicles were manufactured in India registering a drop in overall production by a massive 13%. In the first three-quarters of the 2018-19 fiscal, 23,853,770 Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Three Wheelers, Two Wheelers and Quadricycles were manufactured. In terms of sales, the story remains the same as passenger cars, two-wheelers, three-wheelers and commercial vehicles have all seen de-growth, while exports saw marginal growth for some segments.

The passenger vehicles segment declined by 16.40% in April-December 2019 when compared to the same period from 2018. Segregating the segment further shows that Passenger Car sales declined by 23.59% while Vans registered a de-growth of 37.31%. However, SUV and Utility Vehicle sales had something to be relieved about as the segment grew by 6.35%. SIAM reports that due to the launches of new utility vehicles helped the Passenger vehicles segment to partially recover, but the slowdown in the economy and low consumer sentiment is still impacting fundamental demand.

In the two-wheeler market, the segment overall saw sales decline by 15.8% within the same time period in 2019 compared to the corresponding time period from 2018. The sales for Scooters dropped by 16.16%, while Motorcycles sales also dropped by 15.04%.

In respect to Commercial Vehicles, the segment declined by 21.09% in the same time period as the Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles segment geared most of the brunt. The segment dropped by 36.69% as Light Commercial Vehicles saw its demands drop by 11.34%.

When it comes to exports, some segments were able to breathe a sigh of relief as automotive exports grew by 3.86%. Passenger Vehicles and Two Wheeler exports grew by 5.89% and 6.87%respectively. But the Commercial Vehicles segment again saw a significant drop in exports with a de-growth of 38.74%.