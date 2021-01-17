Parking Smart: How contactless parking will revolutionize the parking system in India

In India, a car owner's anxiety doesn’t end in finding a parking spot. Here, 30% of traffic jams happen solely because of parking issues.

January 17, 2021 2:03 PM
COVID-19 broke out almost a year ago. Since then, it has affected day to day life, disrupted economies, and claimed tens of thousands of lives. The world is still struggling to regain a sense of normalcy. However, on the brighter side, the crisis pushed us towards newer, more efficient, and most importantly, safer ways to live our lives. With new norms emerging, in the wake of the pandemic, individuals, businesses, and even administrative authorities have been turning to digital, contactless solutions.

As businesses reopened and people went back to their workplaces, their priorities shifted from what they were in the pre-COVID-19 world. Industries started digitizing their operations, minimizing contact to protect their staff and customers. The parking industry is no exception. It has welcomed contactless parking solutions, revolutionizing the system we come in contact with every day.

Rise of contactless parking amid COVID-19 crisis

While contactless parking was around before the pandemic, today, it has become a necessity. During the pandemic, tech-led parking solutions have been bridging the gap between those who look for clean and hygienic parking spots and those who can provide it, facilitating the quickest and safest parking experience. Drivers can discover vacant parking spots, book their slots, and pay digitally instead of exchanging tickets and cash with a staff member and wait in long queues for payment. Thus, it eliminates or minimizes contact at different touchpoints such as entry, exit, and payments. The team managing parking facilities and space can monitor and analyze parking and payment data remotely. They can also track and regulate entry and exit to avoid overcrowding.

Why contactless parking technology is the way forward?

Besides addressing the need of the hour, contactless parking offers solutions to a number of issues, some of which are extremely relevant in the Indian context.

Firstly, it saves two of the most valuable resources – time and fuel. With a real-time parking map, drivers can easily locate available parking space. So, they waste less time and fuel driving around in circles to find a vacant spot.

Secondly, smart parking alleviates the daily frustration and anxiety associated with parking. According to a study conducted by IBM in 2011, in Delhi and Bengaluru, 58% of those who drive cars are the most stressed people across the globe. Official parking space is very little, contributing to a huge mismatch in the number of vehicles and availability of parking space.

Finally, with digital parking solutions, there will be fewer cars on the street searching for parking facilities. In India, a car owner’s anxiety doesn’t end in finding a parking spot. Here, 30% of traffic jams happen solely because of parking issues, adding to the woes of motorists, especially office goers. However, creating new parking spaces is not much of a viable prospect. Given the sheer volume of cars and the population of this country, it’s a daunting, if not nearly impossible task to allocate more parking space, especially in the metro cities.

Contactless parking solutions are gradually gaining traction. Park+, a leading parking solution startup, has been providing smart parking facilities in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru and is expected to reach more cities. Besides ensuring a hassle-free parking experience, it has collaborated with the AarogyaSetu app to keep users safe from the virus.

While cities are thinking in the right direction, the implementation has been slow. So, devising effective and efficient parking solutions that suit the number of vehicles in cities across the country is going to be challenging. However, given the ever-increasing number of cars, contactless, digital technology is inevitably the future of the parking industry.

Author: Amit Lakhotia, Founder, Park+

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the original author. These views and opinions do not represent those of The Indian Express Group or its employees.

