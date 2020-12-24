Park+ launches SuperTags for cars: Digitised RFID payments for parking, fuel and even challans

With Park+ SuperTags, users will be able to make payments at parking spaces, cinema halls, malls, fuel stations, and also pay for challans, in a seamless and touchless manner.

Park+, a smart parking solutions start-up, has announced its partnership with IDFC Bank to launch SuperTags for cars. Much like FASTags used for seamless & digitised payments at highway tolls, SuperTags will include payments for several other purposes by virtue of RFID technology. With SuperTags, users will be able to make payments at parking spaces, cinema halls, malls, fuel stations, and also pay for challans, in a seamless and touchless manner. The startup states that this would help users save time and fuel at many junctures.

As a user-centric brand, we have built a new product with the FASTag as the base which will not only work at toll plazas but also for parking, cinema, halls, malls, etc. With this launch, users will be able to experience the same seamlessness of hassle-free payments at numerous points of their driving experience, Amit Lakhotia – Founder, Park+, said.

“Saving time, fuel, and sanity have been our aim since the inception of Park+, and this is just another cutting-edge extension of that overarching goal. We are grateful to IDFC Bank for partnering with us for this project and helping us facilitate such a unique service for India.”

Being launched across the country on 15th December 2020, SuperTags will lead to immense transactional growth for Park+ through installations for each vehicle as well as MVR fees on every transaction depending on the type of transaction.Park+ allows users to discover and book parking slots and pay digitally.

Currently, the brand’s systems are installed across 300 sites, with over 300,000 cars benefitting from their services. It will continue to make life easier for car owners with similar launches.

