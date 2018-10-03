Paris Motorshow 2018: New BMW 3-Series unveiled: C-Class rival looks impressively sharp!

BMW has finally introduced the world to the new generation of the 3-Series sedan at the 2018 Paris Motor Show. This follows a teaser by BMW which caught the new 3-Series candidly as the present generation car was being assembled at the companies plant. So what’s new in the next generation of BMW’s executive sedan? Lets first start with the aesthetic design, the new 3-Series codenamed, the G20, shows the trickle down theme that one might find on the present 5-series although with its own unique flavour. The contours on the bonnet add to the muscular look of the new 3-Series sedan furthered by the butch flared wheel recesses that really bring a lot of focus to the face of the 3-Series. The front apron as well continues the deep recess; with the familiar looking twin laser headlamps that flank a larger kidney grille.

There’s a lot more space too, the new 3-Series is 76mm longer, 37mm wider but sits slightly lower. The wheelbase is now longer by 41mm while the front and rear track have grown by 43mm and 21mm wider, respectively. The G20 3-Series is also 55kg lighter than the current car. The svelte form allows the BMW 3-Series drag coefficient of just .23. The 2019 BMW 3-Series will go on sale in international markets as of March 9th next year and is expected to come with 5 engine options. Two petrol and two diesel motors, The 320i and the 330i will come with the same petrol motor albeit in different tunes. The 320i makes 185 hp, while the 330i is expected to be tuned up to 260 hp with 400 Nm of torque. In the same way, the 318d and 320d will employ the same diesel engine making 155hp and 190hp, respectively. While international models will be offered with a 6-speed manual and 8-speed Auto expect the Indian car to only get the 8-Speed automatic gearbox.

As for India, expect the 3-Series to be on sale shortly after the global launch in March 2019. Once launched towards the middle of next year expect prices to range from Rs 39.8 lakh to Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom) depending on the trim in question. Once launched the 3-Series will take a fresh stab at rivals like the new Mercedes-Benz C-Class, the refreshed Audi A4.