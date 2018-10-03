Paris Motor Show 2018: Skoda unveils Vision RS hybrid hatch with 242 hp and 70 kms electric range!

Hot on the heels of the RS version of the Kodiaq SUV, Skoda has continued the RS product offensive with the new Vision RS concept ahead of the 2018 Paris Motor Show. Both the performance-oriented SUV and the Vision RS hybrid are set to make a public debut at the French Motorshow. From the looks of it, the Vision RS hybrid concept is a modern iteration of the hot hatch concept, five doors draped sharp edgy design cues preview a design language that might make it to future Skoda hybrid and electric cars. This is likely to include the next generation of the Rapid.

The Vision RS concept is characterised by an array of sharp futuristic design cues. It may not appeal to all but its more of an acquired taste. The massive butterfly grille takes centre stage; and does a good job neutralizing the sharp line of the car. The headlamps, on the other hand, are sharp and forward-leaning and sit above the bumper which houses a massive grill. In the back, wrap around tail-lamps tie the theme together with a massive roof spoiler to remind you of the Vision RS’ intent. All in all, whether you like the way it looks or not, you certainly cannot miss it. It looks sporty, yet somehow still practical and that the mission for Skoda when it comes to future cars that will wear the brands badge.

Measuring in at 4356 mm in length, 1810 mm in width and 1431 mm in height with a wheelbase of 2650mm makes the Vision RS lower, wider and longer than the Rapid Spaceback. Skoda says that one can expect the cargo capacity on the concept stands at 430 litres, which is marginally more than the current Rapid Spaceback in Europe.

Interestingly, the Vision RS concept uses a seemingly, one size too small, Turbo-charged 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine which makes 148 hp through forced induction. But that’s not all, combine that with the 100 hp electric motor in the RS, and this will bring the total output to a staggering 242 hp. Through them together and the RS can hit the 100 kmph mark in as little as 7.1 seconds, going all the way to 210 kmph. The hybrid-concept gets a smaller 13 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, which can be charged to capacity in 2 hours and will return 70 kms. The Vision RS will be one of the headlines for Skoda at the Paris motor show, with a range of offerings on display at the Paris Motor Show including the Octavia G-TEC, Karoq Scout and the Karoq Sportline.