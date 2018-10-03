Paris Motor Show 2018: David Beckham unveils Vietnam’s first domestic car manufacturer Vinfast’s sedan & SUV

Vietnamese luxury car manufacturer VinFast has taken the wraps off its first sedan and SUV at the 2018 Paris Motor Show, with football sensation David Beckham lending his star power to the brand with his presence at the VinFast stage. The firm - the first ever car manufacturer from Vietnam - claims it is the first luxury car brand from the Far East to enter the luxury car market. Beckham stood alongside Miss Vietnam 2018 Tran Xuey as the two cars were unveiled at one of the largest motoring shows in the world.

VinFast LUX A2.0

Speaking at the event, David Beckham was all praises for the new Vinfast sedan and SUV saying that the two were incredible and beautiful, adding that "Vinfast is a miracle for Vietnam". In a statement released on VinFast's website, Beckham added: 'Vietnam is a beautiful country and I can see the beauty of this.

With billionaire Vietnamese industrialist Pham Nhat Vuong as VinFast's founder, the company has also announced that the production of the new cars will begin next summer.

VinFast LUX SA2.0

VinFast sedan and SUV have both been designed by Italian design house Pininfarina. A total of 20 design options of the two rather handsome looking cars were presented to over 62,000 prospective buyers and fans, who then voted for the best one and Pininfarina took the top spot.

Also read: Mahindra Truck Furio range launched: Pininfarina-designed model gives Mahindra a long-awaited advantage

Also read: Pininfarina drops a hint on its new $2 million 400 km/h electric hypercar PFO

The VinFast LUX A2.0 sedan and LUX SA2.0 SUV are powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine, available in 173 bhp and 227 bhp variants, with a 0-100 km/h time of 8.9 seconds and 7.1 seconds respectively. All will be paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

VinFast aims to manufacture 5 lakh vehicles a year by 2025, which is a figure double of the country's current annual car sales. With a focus on the domestic market, the VinFast has ambitions to expand into the rest of Asia and then Europe.