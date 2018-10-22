Parineeti Chopra birthday: From Audi to Jaguar, Parineeti’s car collection is expensive and impressive!

Parineeti Chopra is celebrating her 30th birthday this year and us lot at Express Drives would like to wish her. But there will be no birthday jingles here and if you're looking for the Bollywood actress' key films and moments on the screen, you've come to the wrong place. However, if you're looking forward to reading about the cars in the diva's collection, allow us to walk you through. Parineeti Chopra happens to have the likes of Jaguar and Audi in her garage, with the XJL being the most expensive car she owns.

Jaguar XJL

Jaguar XJL is the flagship sedan in the British car manufacturer's product lineup. The XJ is rather a popular model with the rich and elite in India. Competing with the likes of BMW's flagship sedan 7-Series and Audi's A8 L, the XJL will have cost Parineeti well over Rs 1 crore.

Jaguar XJL

It comes powered by a 2993cc twin-turbo V6 diesel engine that produces 296 bhp at 4000 rpm and 700 Nm of peak torque and is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters. The XJ series is fully kitted with comfort, convenience, and safety features.

You may also like: Car collection of the Khans: Most expensive cars in Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan & Salman Khan’s garage

Audi Q5

2018 Audi Q5 (Image for representational purpose only)

Pictured with her luxury SUV quite a number of times, Parineeti Chopra also owns an Audi Q5. Available in four variants, the Q5 is positioned below Audi's current flagship SUV Q7. At a price that ranges from Rs 55-60 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), the Q5 is underpinned by the same platform as the bigger Q7.

It comes with options of 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines paired with automatic gearboxes. The Q5 competes with the likes of BMW X3 and Mercedes-Benz GLC.