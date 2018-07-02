Pakistan’s first Formula Race car built and raced by women: Here’s what sets them apart!

It’s 2018, and long gone are the days where women were not expected to dabble in certain things, especially when it comes to motor-racing. Today, even in India our community of female motorsport enthusiasts is growing every day from Rally to racing and even Motorcycle stunting, talented Indian women take the boys to school. However, there are still some places in the world where these communities are still in nascent stages, where pioneers, like the women in this story, are hard at work to remind everyone that there is no task that women can’t do. Our story looks at Pakistan’s first all-women racing team from the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) in Islamabad are using their mechanical skills to produce a race car that will participate in the International Formula Student competition scheduled to be held at the Silverstone car racing track, United Kingdom (UK), this July.

The team christened Team Anuj has successfully secured a place as a registered participant of the International Formula Student competition, one of the largest of it’s kind worldwide. .Making them Pakistan’s first all-women race team to participate in an international event. These young engineering students are fighting the odds to raise awareness among women looking to participate in motorsport but feel the field is all too-dominated by the male presence. The girls have not only designed but built this race car from scratch and not only intend to participate but have their sights set on the top spots, as they head into one of the largest Formula Student races worldwide.

As a result of their unique USP, Team Anuj is has managed to win the support of some of the biggest companies in Pakistan and attract many sponsors. Allowing them to build the vehicle competitively. However, NUST’s all-women team are not only breaking gender biases, their team which is without a mechanical engineer is one of the only teams of its type in the country.The team comprises of Electrical engineers, industrial design student and business management student, proving that building a race car should not only be limited to mechanical engineers but anyone with passion and a will to build it.

Image Source: Twitter/NUST