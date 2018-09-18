Pakistan PM Imran Khan sells government vehicles to save money, then flies to work by helicopter!

When prominent cricketer and Pakistani-icon Imran Khan took office earlier this year, his disruptive ideas that involved cutbacks on the governments and plugging Pakistan's national deficit which stands at Rs 1.7 trillion rupees(PKR) was going to be under speculation. Within months of taking office, Khan has already begun addressing the situation, although with questionable effectiveness. His first order of business, included the sale of almost 100 government vehicles, to raise funds to battle the exponentially growing poverty and national deficit in Pakistan. The auction which sought to sell 100 cars only managed to find a taker for 61 cars with a total of Rs 20 crore being raised. Imran Khan was even quoted saying that this was a part of his drive to give "the nation's wealth to its rightful owners". To put that in context, if the national deficit was an ocean, the drive to sell government vehicles was akin to trying to empty it with a teaspoon.

The attempt could have still been posted as a step, in the right direction, if it hadn’t been overshadowed by Imran Khan’s daily flight into Islamabad on his government provided helicopter. The auction which is being widely televised is being heralded more of a cosmetic change than an institutional one. However, for Pakistanis attending the auction, it was a good day considering that the Auction had Four recent models of Mercedes, eight bulletproof BMWs, three 5000CC SUVs and two 3000cc SUVs of 2016 model were among the vehicles up for sale. Moreover, 24 Mercedes Benz of 2016 model was also part of the auction. Two of the cars are 4,000cc bullet-proof vehicles, the report said. Forty Toyota cars which included a 2004 Lexus, a 2006 Lexus SUV, and two 2004 model Land Cruisers were also up for sale. Other vehicles that were auctioned included eight Suzuki cars, five Mitsubishi vehicles, nine Hondas and two jeeps. The Pakistani government, however, is counting it as a win, saying that most of the vehicles were sold for far above market price. Left behind in the auction were two bombproof vehicles.

We don’t usually comment on governance, so we shall show restraint as far as the effectiveness of the auction. Although the prefered helicopter conveyance of the prime-minister while trying to fix the government’s debt seems like its sending the wrong message.