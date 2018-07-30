Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta world’s most expensive car at over Rs 120 crore! 5 others that used to be ‘most expensive’

Pagani does not believe in manufacturing run-off-the-mill cars. Their cars are ridiculously niche with eye-watering performance figures and price tags as well. And this time, Pagani has broken all records with the Zonda HP Barchetta. By breaking all records, we mean in terms of pricing, but with a 789 hp V12 on board, it is bound to munch on some supercars as well. Only three examples of the Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta will exist in the world, with one under the ownership of Pagani chief Horacio Pagani and the others that are yet to be built have been pre-ordered.

Zonda HP Barchetta boasts a 6.0-litre biturbo V12 on board that makes 789 bhp, the same power output of the Huayra BC. The engine is paired with a six-speed manual gearbox, along with a mechanical locking diff and rear-wheel-drive.

The Zonda HP Barchetta also has the same suspension setup as the Huayra BC and is fitted with massive brakes - 380m ventilated discs all round with six-piston callipers up front and four piston callipers at the back.

The Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta carries a price tag of €15 million or to make it sound worse - over Rs 121 crore. How expensive were expensive cars before this guy showed up? Here are the top five:

Bugatti Veyron Mansory Vivere - $3.4 million

The limited edition Bugatti Veyron Mansory Vivere actually sounds like a cheap deal compared to the Zonda HP Barchetta at $3.4 million (approximately Rs 23.34 crore). But, we must not forget that it has a 1200 hp engine under that bonnet that can propel it to a top speed of over 406 km/h.

Lamborghini Veneno - $4.5 million

With a design inspired most likely by a sharp dagger, Lamborghini Veneno comes at a price tag of $4.5 million (approximately Rs 30.88 crore). The Veneno has a 6.5-litre 740 bhp V12 engine which can do 0-100 km/h in a mere 2.9 seconds.

Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita - $4.8 million

There was the Koenigsegg Competition Coupé which was upgraded to Competition Coupé X (CCX), which was upgraded again to the CCXR, and then yet again to the CCXR SE, and then one last time to the CCXR Trevita. A mighty hypercar that is not to be messed with is priced at $4.8 million (approximately Rs 32.95 crore).

Mercedes-Maybach Exelero - $8 million

Mercedes-Maybach Exelero is a one-off ultra-high-performance car a 690 bhp twin-turbocharged V12 engine which does 0-100 km/h in 4.4 seconds and can reach 349 km/h. All this combined with ultra-fine luxury, which comes a high price of $8 million (approximately Rs 54.91 crore).

Rolls-Royce Sweptail - $12.8 million

One-off and hand-built, the Rolls-Royce Sweptail used to wear the crown for the world's most expensive car. It was commissioned in 2013 by a super-yacht and aircraft specialist. A 6.75-litre V12 powertrain with 453 bhp under the bonnet, exclusive luxury Rolls is known for and a price tag of $12 million (approximately Rs 82.39 crore), the Sweptail must make the owner proud. But imagine, he's out for a drive in Monaco and one of the three Zonda HP Barchettas pulls next to him. Tch Tch!