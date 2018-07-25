At Rs 120 crore, Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta is now the world’s most expensive car! Here’s why

Ultra rare Zonda HP Barchetta is now world's most expensive car. And how! Talking about expensive cars, there's only so much we expect from the enormity of the price tag. But the Zonda HP Barchetta carries a price tag of €15 million or to make it sound worse - over Rs 121 crore. However, if you're currently reaching out to your nearest Pagani showroom, planning to buy one. There's bad news. Only three examples will be built – one belongs to Horacio Pagani and the other two yet to be built have been pre-ordered. That's a bummer.

Last week, Pagani made jaws drop from West End of London to West Sussex, when a convoy of eight Pagani Zonda and two Huayra hypercars, valued at well over £35 million, drove down from Pagani UK's North London headquarters to the 25th anniversary of Goodwood Festival of Speed. Right up front was Italian hypercar maker's founder Horacio Pagani drove in the world's most expensive car, the exclusive Zonda HP Barchetta.

Zonda HP Barchetta boasts a 6.0-litre biturbo V12 on board that makes 789 bhp, the same power output of the Huayra BC. The engine is paired with a six-speed manual gearbox, along with a mechanical locking diff and rear-wheel-drive.

The Zonda HP Barchetta also has the same suspension setup as the Huayra BC and is fitted with massive brakes - 380m ventilated discs all round with six-piston callipers up front and four piston callipers at the back.

It's a lot about detailing with Pagani and so the 20-inch front and 21-inch rear forged aluminium wheels have different colour inlays left and right. The other striking aspect about this Zonda, besides the price, is that with this the Zonda lives. We've heard many times 'This is the last Zonda', followed by the launch of a new one, we aren't complaining. Keep 'em coming.