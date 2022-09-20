Pagani to unveil new Utopia Hypercar in Zynga’s CSR Racing 2

The company is set to produce 99 models of the Pagani Utopia, all of which have already been purchased by enthusiasts and collectors and will start getting delivered in 2023.

Zynga, a wholly-owned publishing label of Take-Two Interactive and a global player in interactive entertainment, announced that its subsidiary NaturalMotion is unveiling Pagani Automobili’s new high performance hypercar, Pagani Utopia at CSR Racing 2 (CSR2), its hyper-real mobile drag racing game.

The Pagani Utopia, based on the real car which is handcrafted for Pagani’s customers will be available for racing in CSR2 from September 16 – 23, 2022 . CSR2 is available on both Google Play Store and Apple App store.

The Pagani Utopia, which is set to be the successor of the Huayra, carries special significance as it is the third model, after the incredibly sought-after Zonda and the global sensation, Huayra, both designed by Pagani founder Horacio Pagani.

The company is set to produce 99 models of the Pagani Utopia, all of which have already been purchased by enthusiasts and collectors and will start getting delivered in 2023.

Players can test drive the car in the dealership and participate in the first three races for free. They can then purchase the car to complete the event by winning in-game items to upgrade their car and add it to their collection. The event will feature a total of 40 races on the Route 66 track, where players can also race other supercars on the famed American highway to earn in-game rewards.

Known for its ultra high-end hypercars, Pagani is an Italian Atelier of made-to-measure hypercars based in Italy’s ‘Motor Valley’. Its vehicles evince a lot of interest and its models including the Huayra Roadster BC that was first revealed in CSR2 in 2019.

Julian Widdows, Senior Vice President of Racing at NaturalMotion said, “The new Pagani Utopia perfectly exemplifies a high-performance vehicle with elegance and design, and CSR2 is proud to be Pagani Automobili’s partner of choice to digitally unveil the Pagani Utopia to the public and to mobile players around the world.”